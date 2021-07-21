What’s wrong with being confident? Demi Lovato shared a sexy selfie after feeling particularly good about their look on set.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 28, revealed they filmed their first sex scene on Tuesday, July 20. “Had to film a sex scene today. My first one!” Lovato shared via Twitter. “I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately.”

The photo showed the star in black lingerie as they gave the camera a sultry pout.

Not only did their coworkers make them feel comfortable on set, but they also realized that they felt really good in their body. “Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that. I rarely ever showed my arms before.. now I’m in this!! (Granted, it barely shows anything BUT STILL),” they added.

The Disney channel alum has been open about their struggles with eating disorders and body dysmorphia over the years. They knew they should celebrate a good day.

“I don’t always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post – I do just that!” the Grammy winner explained. “It’s important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex.”

The star’s next big scripted venture will be a single-camera comedy called Hungry. NBC ordered a pilot for the comedy, which follows friends in a food issues group, Deadline reports. As they get help for their eating issues, they also help each other find love and success.

Hungry is written by Will & Grace scribe Suzanne Martin. Lovato guest-starred on the four episodes of the comedy’s revival in 2020. The Sonny With a Chance alum acted opposite Sean Hayes, who will serve as an executive producer alongside Lovato’s manager Scooter Braun.

The “4D With Demi Lovato” podcast host’s latest selfie comes less than a week after they shared a bathtub photo with their followers.

“I feel the sexiest in the bathtub w no makeup, no extensions, no lashes.. naked,” they wrote on Thursday, July 15, with a photo that only showed their body from the shoulders up. “Just me in my purest form. I don’t always feel comfortable in my skin/body so I’m beyond grateful that in these moments, when I’m most vulnerable I can feel beautiful & accept myself as is.”