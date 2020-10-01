In her prime! Elizabeth Hurley got real about the simple ways she stays in shape in her 50s.

“I think it’s all part and parcel of taking care of oneself and really valuing one’s health and wanting to stay fit and wanting not to age through lack of movement,” the actress, 55, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 1, while discussing her breast cancer campaign for Estée Lauder. “I see a lot of people that walk stiffly and they get up stiffly. And I always want to say, ‘If you just do five minutes stretching every day and a few planks and maybe a few arm exercises whilst you’re waiting for the top to fill or do some squats.’”

Hurley applies her advice while completing everyday tasks. “I do the dishes. I just do things like that,” she explained. “I don’t do a lot of exercise per se, but I’m very active.”

The Royals alum makes sure her diet is in line with her goals too. “I think working with the wonderful research scientists that I’ve met through the breast cancer campaign, they’ve really always brought it into my head [to] eat well, don’t eat too much, eat vegetables, eat healthily and move, just keep moving,” she noted. “So that’s really my philosophy — and not eating between meals.”

Hurley regularly posts swimwear snaps on social media, showing off her enviable figure in the process. “Another day…. another bikini,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself in a red two-piece in August.

The Gossip Girl alum is also Estée Lauder Companies’ breast cancer campaign global ambassador. As such, she works to educate the public about the disease for Breast Cancer Awareness Month every year in October.

“There’s been a 40 percent drop in mortality rates since the late 1980s. Detection is better, treatments are better. Things have improved so much in the breast cancer world, but we still have to say that every 15 seconds in the world, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. And one in eight of us will be diagnosed in our lifetime,” she told Us. “So even though, you know, great strides have been made, there are still many, many more strides to go. And that’s why we’re still here. That’s why every year we still want to talk to women about their breast health.”

The Estée Lauder Companies has been a leader in the global breast cancer movement since 1992 and has raised more than $89 million globally through The Breast Cancer Campaign.

