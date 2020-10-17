Slim and svelte! For the first time ever, there’s a machine that uses radio frequency heating to burn fat cells plus electromagnetic waves to contract muscles for sculpting and celebs — including Molly Sims, Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra — have already tested the technology! Say hello to EmSculpt Neo.

The high-tech machine, a brainchild of BTL, the company that created the original EmSculpt, is the first of it’s kind to combine the two treatments, making for a more cost-and time-effective experience.

So, what is the experience like? EmSculpt Neo can be found at select doctor’s offices and medi spas (find a location near you here.) The action takes place over 30 minutes. First, a technician applies paddles to the area that is being treated (in most cases, either the abdomen or the butt) and straps them on. Once the treatment starts, the intensity builds, increasing heat and the strength of muscular contractions (which are equivalent to doing 20,000 crunches or squats!) Four treatments spaced one week apart are recommended for best results, and each session costs between $800-$1,200, depending on location.

And sculpting is not the only benefit you can get from EmSculpt Neo. The radio frequency and electromagnetic wave combination stimulates blood flow, delivering oxygen to cells for speedier regeneration. The heating action is also great for athletes, as heated muscles are less prone to post-workout soreness.

This isn’t the first EmSculpt machine that celebrities have flocked to. The original EmSculpt, which was the first machine to use high intensity focused electromagnetic waves to simulate muscle contractions, has been a secret of Hollywood’s A-list since it’s inception in 2018. Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Culpo, Bethenny Frankel and Lisa Rinna are just a handful who have relied on the technology.

EmSculpt Neo is just the latest non-invasive body contouring treatment celebrities have used to slim and sculpt their bodies. CoolSculpting has been used by Khloe Kardashian and Debra Messing while Brooke Shields and Kyle Richards are fans of SculpSure.