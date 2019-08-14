



Sure, we’re currently on the hunt for those “trendier” pieces, but want to know what we’re always looking for? Pants. Not just any old pants, though. We’re looking for a wear-with-everything pair, one that can look just as cool for work as it can for play. It needs to be flattering and well-fitting and able to be styled for a night out, to happy hour, or to brunch andd beyond.

Wondering what type we’re talking about? It’d be a perfect pair like these.

See it: Grab a pair of the SPANX Jean-ish Leggings for $98, available at Nordstrom!

The SPANX Jean-ish Legging is the wardrobe staple our wardrobe is craving. But why? Well, according to so many reviewers, it’s their “absolute go-to piece.” One reviewer said these pants are “subtle enough to pull off in their office,” while another says “they’re great for travel.” And the rest of them? They’re loving them so much that they’re recommending buying more than one pair, and we can’t help but agree!

This legging is available in two different colors. First, there’s the ultra-versatile black hue, and one reviewer loved how it was business-appropriate and could be easily paired with tunics and a blazer. Another said the black option was extremely “slimming” and accentuated their shape flawlessly, which is to be expected.

The “Twilight Rose,” is excellent for those looking for a version closer to our traditional denim. This legging is a beautiful midnight blue and closely resembles our favorite dark wash pair of skinny jeans. No one will ever worry about feeling uncomfortable as the day goes on due to their jeans feeling a bit on the tighter side. Instead, it’s all about comfort!

One reviewer said this was “the most comfortable legging” they’d ever owned while others said it was “worth every penny,” and we’re here to agree with all of them. How couldn’t we? These leggings are crafted with a comfy elastic waist that’s made from the fan-favorite Spandex material. Is anyone unfamiliar with Spandex? If so, prepare to be amazed.

This pant will flatter all body types and smooth out the midsection. How could we beat that? This is the ultimate pant for when we’re looking to go hands-free . . . and leave our bags at home! The two-side pockets can easily store any smartphone, lipstick, debit card or whatever we need on an impromptu coffee run.

Honestly, what more can anyone ask for here? Not much! This legging is perfect for any shopper at any phase in their life. One reviewer loved how this legging didn’t just look good, but felt good . . . at seven months pregnant, no less! She was speechless that something could make her look so put together, and do so in the most comfortable of ways. What’s better than that? Nothing, which is why this legging is the one go-to piece each and every single one of Us needs ASAP!

