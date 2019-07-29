



By now, everyone knows that Nordstrom is the ultimate shopping destination! In the event you haven’t started your shopping spree, remember to thank Us later when you’re joining in on all of the fun and scoring amazing deals. With so many fun accessories, shoes and clothing marked down, it’s the perfect time to stock up on all of the season’s hottest pieces. But everyone should also take advantage of scoring everyday essentials while we’re at it.

Sure, sandals and swimsuits are great, but we really need pieces that will last this season, the next and the one after that, too. The investment we’re going to be showing off for years to come? This classic crossbody, which is so chic and will withstand the test of time.

See it: Grab the Rebecca Minkoff Jody Expandable Leather Crossbody Bag for $198, available at Nordstrom!

It’s hard not to be left swooning over the Rebecca Minkoff Jody Expandable Leather Crossbody Bag. The leather exterior is sleek, minimal and so smooth. Since it’s so simple, that means it’s incredibly versatile. It’s impossible not to be pre-planning outfits in our heads just by looking at it. In fact, we’ve already lost count of how many different places we will wear this bag. Whether we’re hitting the gym, running endless errands on the weekend or just headed to and from work, it’s the ultimate piece we’ll be continuously clinging to.

A medium-sized bag is ideal. For those who have enough oversized totes and duffels as well as so many petite purses and clutches, this is the bag for you. The spacious interior will easily fit wallets and smartphones with some extra room to spare for must-haves like mascara and a mirror. Sure, it won’t fit any of our laptops or bulky jackets inside, but a small- or medium-sized tablet or iPad can. Plus, if we’re lucky (and extremely strategic), we can most definitely fit a lightweight cardigan rolled up in there, too.

See it: Grab the Rebecca Minkoff Jody Expandable Leather Crossbody Bag for $198, available at Nordstrom!

It’s crucial to mention the handy side pocket on this purse since it’s one of our favorite features. If you’re anything like Us, you’ll be reaping the benefits of this incredibly accessible pocket so often. The small compartment will easily stash and store our house or car keys, keeping them safe and sound but easy to grab when we need something fast. Speaking of accessibility, it’s also a great place to hide our favorite lipstick. Talk about the easiest touch-up ever.

The adjustable strap can be worn across our bodies or slung over our shoulders for maximum versatility. But the most versatile part of this entire crossbody is how easy-to-wear it is. It’s so endlessly transitional and can easily pair with any T-shirt, jeans and sneaker combo just as easily as it will pair with any jumpsuit or dress and look incredibly chic. It’s all thanks to the sleek design of this crossbody that can dress up and down with ease.

See it: Grab the Rebecca Minkoff Jody Expandable Leather Crossbody Bag for $198, available at Nordstrom!

