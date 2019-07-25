



There’s nothing dreamier than denim! Whether it’s an oversized jacket or a chambray shirt, we’re always trying to wear our favorite denim pieces anywhere and everywhere we can. Since weather can sometimes limit when we can wear the majority of pieces, most end up expiring with the season or being tucked away into storage. So, what’s the perfect year-round, wear-everywhere denim we can choose? Jeans, of course!

Everyone knows how crucial it is to have several well-fitting pairs of pants in our closets. Jeans are the error-proof staple and the gateway to looking and feeling good. So, when we saw this top-rated pair featured in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, we were sold!

See it: Grab a pair of the Kut from the Kloth Diana Skinny Jeans (originally $90) now for just $60, available at Nordstrom!

When it comes to denim, we all own a few pairs that are just for now. They’re placeholders for the month or season that give instant gratification or follow a trend. But, when we’re looking to extend past that period of time, it’s all about those timeless investment pieces — much like this pair. The Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution Skinny Ankle Jeans are the pair that will get so much wear.

Think of these jeans as that instant dose of confidence we get in a matter of seconds. These jeans hit our bodies in all the right places and help to accentuate our curves. There’s nothing more magical to put a pep in our step than feeling great and these jeans will do it!

This pair is crafted from the finest of materials. They’re super soft yet form-fitting and flattering. It can help tighten and tone every single inch on our body with zero gym sessions required.

What’s the only thing better than all of this? How insanely versatile this pair can and will be in our outfit rotations. We’re talking year-round wear with absolutely no exceptions!

In the winter, these jeans will seamlessly pair with any riding boot, chunky cardigan and yes, even those puffy parkas, too. They will just as easily transition into the fall months as well. Slip into a fuzzy cropped sweater, a pair of sneakers and a crossbody. The only thing basic about this look will be the Pumpkin Spice latte we’re sipping on.

Don’t think we forgot about the warmer months. Sizzle in style from spring to summer when tucking in this lacey little cami and adding a pair of sky-high heels. Is there anything more fashion-forward than this look? Not a chance!

Looking for a casual ensemble? Go for sneakers, which pair insanely well with denim. We can also add a sandal, whether with heels or flat and we’ll instantly channel our inner cool girl while staying cool.

Denim will always and forever be fashion-forward, so it’s impossible to not be excited over the many ways we can wear these jeans again and again.

