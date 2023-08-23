Heidi Klum is correcting a “crap” narrative about her eating habits.

Klum, 50, addressed headlines about her supposed restrictive diet via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 22, sharing screenshots of articles from earlier that day. She asserted that she doesn’t “only take in 900 calories” daily, despite reports otherwise.

“One, I want to say, I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life, [so] don’t believe everything that you read. … I don’t count my calories,” Klum said.

Klum went on to explain why she showed fans her weight during a recent Instagram Story Q&A. “Someone asked me how much I weigh, and I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed,” she continued. “I don’t know, people just put things together and just write a bunch of crap. … It’s really sad.”

The supermodel reassured her followers that she didn’t want anyone to “possibly follow” certain habits simply because they read about them online. “That’s not good,” she concluded.

Klum’s response came shortly after the Daily Mail reported that she hosted a Q&A for her Instagram audience on Sunday, August 20, in which she hopped on a scale to show that she weighs approximately 138 pounds. When asked how she maintains her fit physique, Klum reportedly said that her go-to breakfast — three poached eggs cooked in warm chicken broth — makes up part of her daily calories.

Klum has previously claimed that she doesn’t often follow a specific diet. “I just eat very healthfully,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. “I start with great smoothies in the morning. I also have four children, so we cook a lot. I don’t really eat out a lot. I think when you eat out a lot or order food in a lot it gets a little tricky because you don’t know what people are putting in there.”

Klum shares kids Leni, 19, Henry, 17, Johan, 16 and Lou, 13, with ex-husband Seal. The former couple were married from 2005 to 2014. Klum later moved on with now-husband Tom Kaulitz, whom she wed in 2019.

Along with discussing her wellness regimen in her recent Q&A, Klum spoke candidly about her relationship with Kaulitz — and their 16-year age gap. (The Tokio Hotel musician is 33.)

When asked whether she ever feels like Kaulitz’s “mom,” Klum replied, “I honestly only feel that way when people point it out to me.”