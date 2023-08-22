Heidi Klum nonchalantly revealed how much she weighs during a recent q&a with fans on social media.

Klum, 50, hosted a now-expired Q&A session on her Instagram Story Sunday, August 20, according to the Daily Mail. One follower asked her weight and Klum grabbed a scale to find out.

“It must have gotten completely dusty,” Klum teased in the clip while shaking off the residue.

Klum, who is 5’9, removed her shoes and cheetah print coverup before stepping on the scale. The amount teetered between 137 pounds and 139 pounds. Klum decided to go with 138 as the official answer.

In addition to her weight, fans were also curious about how Klum — who earned the nickname “The Body” while working with Victoria’s Secret — maintains her physique. The former model confessed she consumed about 900 calories per day and that she stays fit in part thanks to her favorite breakfast meal, which includes three poached eggs cooked in warm chicken broth.

Klum has in the past been candid about her eating habits and the fact she avoids takeout whenever she can.

“I don’t really have a specific diet, I just eat very healthfully,” she said to Entertainment Tonight in July 2018. “I start with great smoothies in the morning. I also have four children so we cook a lot. I don’t really eat out a lot. I think when you eat out a lot or order food in a lot it gets a little tricky because you don’t know what people are putting in there.”

Klum explained to the outlet she cooks “three big meals” per day for her family which includes her current husband Tom Kaulitz and her children Leni, 19, Henry, 17, Johan, 16 and Lou, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Seal. The family of five eats their last meal around 6 p.m. each evening so that they have time to digest before heading to bed.

Earlier this month, Klum and Kaulitz, 33, took a trip to Capri, Italy. The America’s Got Talent judge posted a series of photos including shots of the duo on the beach taking in the scenery and several instances of her snacking on fruits and vegetables.

“Make sure to eat your fruits and …” she penned via Instagram alongside several pictures of her holding up plates of assorted fruits and a separate dish filled with sliced tomatoes.