A model mom! Heidi Klum shares four children with her ex-husband Seal and the Project Runway host has gushed about Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou multiple times over the years.

The Germany native gave birth to her eldest child in 2004. She conceived Leni with boyfriend Flavio Briatore, but by the time the infant arrived, Klum had split from the businessman and moved on with Seal. The “Kiss From a Rose” singer adopted Leni at age 5.

The former couple, who wed in 2005, welcomed Henry, Johan and Lou in 2005, 2006, and 2009, respectively.

While raising their youngest, Lou coslept with his parents. “At the moment, Lou needs me enormously,” the Body of Knowledge author told Gala magazine in 2009. “Not only because of breast-feeding but also because she needs to be close to her mother. She will sleep now for a year with us in our bedroom, just as her siblings did. It’s easier at night if she is hungry.”

When she and Seal split in 2012, the exes began coparenting. The Grammy winner exclusively told Us Weekly nearly 10 years later that their dynamic was a “challenging” one.

“It requires teamwork,” the London native told Us in May 2021. “If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it’s really easy and that’s not a real challenge at all. … But you have to be a team. And if you’re not a team, then it can all fall to pieces. I never had that teamwork [with Klum]. We never had teamwork.”

Seal also commented on Leni pursuing modeling like her mom, calling the career “precarious” and “seldom” ending in happiness.

The former Voice Australia coach said at the time that Leni and her siblings aren’t “impressed” by his own line of work, adding, “We never really talk about my music at all. They don’t have challenges in the grand scheme of things. … They live in a nice house. They don’t have to worry about food on the table. They have the benefit of a great education.”

Klum has moved on with musician Tom Kaulitz, marrying him in 2019. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model gushed about her husband in July 2021 and said they are great at “talking things out.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel explained to the Sunday Times: “I never really had that before. Before I always had to make all the decisions, do all the planning for everyone. I didn’t know that it could be like this. I’m just finding all these things out.”

Keep scrolling to read what Klum has had to say about their coparenting relationship, her bond with her kids and more.