A whole new man! Action Bronson dropped 127 pounds in nine months thanks to a strict diet amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The chef turned hip-hop artist, 37, decided to make a change in his life following the birth of his son last year. When the COVID-19 lockdown began in New York City in March, Bronson (real name Ariyan Arslani) set out to become healthier.

“I’ve been a big boy my whole life and it got out of control,” he told Men’s Health on Tuesday, December 15, noting he was pushing 400 pounds at his heaviest.

The “Blue Baby” rapper dedicated himself to working out frequently, but it was a change in diet that really helped him slim down. He revealed that he starts his day around 4:30 a.m. with scrambled eggs and a protein shake. Once he works out, he has another protein shake, which contains fruit, olive oil, almonds, almond milk and protein.

The Queens, New York, native chows down on more eggs, in the form of egg whites for lunch with chicken and broccoli. If he craves a snack, Bronson said he turns to roasted nuts with honey and spices to curb his sweet tooth.

Dinner varies according to Bronson, who says soups are often on the menu alongside grilled chicken and broccoli. “You’re boiling out all this goodness, all this soul, and you’re putting back into your soul,” he said of eating sopita.

Although Bronson noted that he misses pasta, which he has not eaten in months, dessert is where he finds himself trying to maintain his willpower.

“It’s hard to have dessert,” he said. “You become unconscious when you’re eating that stuff. You can’t gauge the size and what the impact has. The smallest thing could be the worst thing in the world.”

Even on his birthday earlier this month, the musician said he just “looked” at his cake because he knows what it tastes like and therefore didn’t indulge.

“My entire career was based around living a fast, hard life,” the “Golden Eye” rapper added. “And I got myself together and here we are in December and I’m 249 pounds this morning — shredded!”

Bronson has kept his fans up to date on his weight loss journey, posting videos of himself at the gym pulling 300-pound weights and boxing on Instagram.

“248 DOWN FROM 375?” he captioned a photo of his slimmer self via social media last month. “MANDATORY PROGRESS PIC WITH THE YOGI BERRA T-SHIRT SIZE XL HAHAHAHAHAHA.”