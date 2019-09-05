



Jameela Jamil found herself in a bit of hot water after sharing a recipe for a berry crumble dessert that’s gluten-free and vegan. But she quickly defended herself against critics, saying she is absolutely not promoting diet culture.

The brouhaha started after the body-positive activist gave a recipe to the UK’s Stylist magazine and shared the news on social media. “My recipe for my Favourite berry crumble is on @stylistmagazine bio now. Gluten free and dairy free with vegan vanilla ice cream makes for a delicious desert [sic]. Yummmmm 👍🏽,” she captioned the Instagram photo on Wednesday, September 4.

The Good Place alum — who founded the I Weigh movement — was soon bombarded with comments from both trolls who found her post hypocritical and from disappointed fans who considered it a betrayal. “I feel a little heartbroken with all the wonderful things you promote you’re promoting diet culture with this dessert post,” one follower wrote. Another commenter added, “As someone who has been inspired by your body positivity activism, this breaks my heart and confuses me. #antidietculture.”

Other followers defended Jamil, however — and thanked her for the allergen-friendly option. “It’s kind of crazy that people associate dairy-free, gluten-free and/or vegan as diet culture,” one fan wrote. “They really are oblivious to a whole world of us living out here with allergies and intolerances (with dairy and gluten being the top ones)!” Wrote another, “For all the people saying that this promotes diet culture. This doesn’t promote diet culture. She just likes berry crumble and is recommending a recipe. This is harmless.”

Jamil has famously taken many celebrities, including Khloé Kardashian, to task for promoting diet and detox products. Her quest to spread body acceptance also led her to slam Kim Kardashian’s KKW body makeup that creates an even skin tone and can help cover conditions like psoriasis and eczema.

After the crumble confusion, the #AerieReal spokesperson, who also supports body-neutrality, amended her Instagram caption. “UMMMM some of you think this is promoting diet culture?! guys I’m coeliac. Have been since I was a kid,” she wrote of the autoimmune condition Celiac, which makes it difficult for the body to digest wheat.

As for the vegan part, Jamil noted, “South Asians often can’t digest dairy very well plus it’s more environmentally friendly, which I try to be when I can… So I use substitutions. And don’t be fooled that gluten and dairy free = less calories or fat. It doesn’t. It just makes it allergen free for people with those allergies. It’s MY recipe for me after all.”

The actress, who has talked about her struggles with anorexia as a teen ended the post on a positive note to reassure her fans. “AS IF I would promote any diet,” said Jamil. “You guys make me laugh sometimes! 🤣.”

