Jason Aldean shared a health update with fans after abruptly rushing off stage during his Saturday, July 15, concert in Hartford, Connecticut.

“It was hot out, I was playing golf all day yesterday, and then [I] got to the show and there was a combination of dehydration and just heat exhaustion,” the country singer, 46, explained in a series of Instagram Story videos on Sunday, July 16. “So, I hear a lot of stuff going around, heat stroke, all this stuff. I don’t think it was quite that serious, but it was pretty intense last night at the show.”

Aldean went on to note that he “knew [the heat exhaustion] was coming,” but that he tried to “get through as much of the show as I could” before exiting the stage during his song “Crazy Town” to receive medical attention. (“Crazy Town” is the 13th song on Aldean’s setlist, which is 22 tracks total.)

“I knew it wasn’t gonna happen and I was trying to just get off stage and figure out what was going on,” he added.

After cutting the performance short, Aldean says he received “a couple of IVs” and continued to receive treatment on Sunday. “[I’ve] got a show in Saratoga [Springs, New York] tonight. We’re gonna play that show and then we’re gonna make the one up to you guys in Hartford, as well. So, again, I apologize for cutting the show short, but we’ll come back and make it up to you and I’m feeling a lot, lot better so thank you guys for checking in and, I don’t know, we’ll see you tonight.” (Aldean successfully made it through his show on Sunday.)

Following Saturday’s show, the Connecticut performance’s venue, Xfinity Theatre, issued an Instagram statement announcing that an additional Hartford performance would be “rescheduled for a future date.” The message continued: “We appreciate your patience as we work on rescheduling a new date, as well as the outpouring of well wishes for Jason. A rep has confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night’s performance.”

Aldean’s Hartford concert marked the second stop on his Highway Desperado Tour, which kicked off in Bethel, New York, on Friday, July 14. The “You Make It Easy” singer will make over 40 stops across the U.S. and Canada through October 28.

The Grammy nominee’s health scare comes nearly one year after he was dropped by his longtime PR firm after his wife, Brittany Aldean, was accused of making transphobic comments via Instagram. “Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason,” the company’s co-owner, Tyne Parrish, said in a September 2022 statement to Billboard. “We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music — he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music.”

The month prior, Brittany, 35, entered a social media feud with Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope after captioning an August 2022 Instagram makeup tutorial, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life🤎✌🏼.”

In response, Pope, 33, tweeted, “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Morris, also 33, replied to Pope’s tweet, writing, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Brittany, for her part, doubled down on her comments via an Instagram Story post not long after. “Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender-affirming care’ is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence.” (Jason and Brittany share kids Memphis, 5, and Navy, 4. Jason also shares daughters Keeley, 20, and Kendyl, 15, with ex-wife Jessica Ussery.)