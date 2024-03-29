Jason Biggs recalled once being so addicted to alcohol that he was still drinking when attending counseling — and hiding it from his wife, Jenny Mollen.

“I’m going to therapy and ‘working on things,’ but meanwhile I’m leaving therapy, having just had a good session, and I’m going to the liquor store and buying a fifth of vodka, drinking it and then driving home,” Biggs, 45, confessed on the Wednesday, March 27, episode of Mollen’s “All That Fails” podcast.

Upon hearing Bigg’s story, Mollen, 44, couldn’t believe she never realized her husband was struggling so much to give up the substance at that time.

“I was married to this guy? This is so weird to me. These are the things that, like, shock me. How did I not notice?” she asked in disbelief.

The former American Pie star then opened up about the sneaky ways he would find to drink without Mollen ever noticing.

“I knew how to get wasted enough to where I took myself out of the life equation, took myself out of the present, didn’t have to connect in a way that made me feel things,” Biggs explained to his wife. “It was all science. I had it figured out to a T, but not get too drunk where I couldn’t have a conversation with you.”

He admitted that if he told Mollen some examples of things he used to do to keep her off his trail, she would probably be able to look back and connect the dots.

“You know, I could tell you things that maybe you would go, ‘Oh I suppose…’ but you just didn’t know to look for it,” Biggs noted.

Mollen was curious to know what she missed, so she asked the actor to give her more details.

“Most of those bottles, I was replacing those bottles in the bar all the time,” Biggs admitted. “All the time,” to which Mollen’s confessed she was stunned.

This isn’t the first time Biggs has spoken about his downfall with alcohol. In 2018, he opened up about his struggles while celebrating one year of sobriety.

“I first tried to get sober over 5 years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle. Turns out this shit is hard,” Biggs wrote via Instagram at the time. “After some fits and starts, I’ve managed to put together one year of sobriety. I’m as proud of it as anything in my life.”

He continued, “If you’re struggling, know there’s help. Don’t be ashamed. We can do this.

Briggs and Mollen — who share two sons, Sid, 9, and Lazlo, 7— and have been married since 2008 after meeting while filming the 2008 movie My Best Friend’s Girl.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).