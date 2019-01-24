Jenna Jameson has spent the past 10 months on the keto diet and showed off her progress in a mirror selfie on Wednesday, January 23 — and shut down haters in the process.

“10 months living the #ketolifestyle,” the mother of three, 44, captioned a pic of herself in a bright yellow bikini post-80-pound weight loss. “Easy? It is now. Sustainable? Absolutely.”

Jameson, who welcomed her daughter, Batel, with boyfriend Lior Bitton, in April 2017, wasn’t just showing off her post-baby body; she was proving to naysayers that her intermittent fasting regimen has worked!

“Keto has a lot of critics, but always look behind their anger towards this way of life,” the Honey author wrote. “There is always something for them to gain by trashing it. We all need to celebrate anyone’s effort to get healthy! Reading all of your dms describing your pounds falling off is the highlight of my days… so keep it up and stay focused… bikinis for everyone.”

The Las Vegas native looked super slim in her bathing suit shot, but this is far from the first time she’s defended the keto diet. Jameson shared before-and-after pics with baby Batel earlier this week, writing that she called “bulls–t” on haters.

“Trust your intuition and your body,” she wrote. “Stop buying foods labeled keto and MAKE your own foods! Buy whole foods. Eat until satiated and implement intermittent fasting. YOU WILL LOSE. Not only will you lose, your skin will be tighter and brighter, your mind will fire on all cylinders. I am not pushing a product, I’m only pushing my way of thinking and my healthy lifestyle.”

Jameson has shed 80 pounds on her weight loss journey so far and counting.

