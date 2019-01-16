Jenna Jameson Calls ‘Bulls–t’ on People Who Criticize the Keto Diet

Jenna Jameson is sticking up for what she believes in — and sharing her reasons why.

The former adult film actress has been showcasing her weight-loss journey on social media in recent months, revealing that thanks to the keto diet, dedication and hard work, she’s been able to drop 80 pounds, and now she’s defending the low-carb regimen.

“Let’s talk intuition. I have found that people get scared into overthinking keto,” Jameson, 44, captioned a before-and-after pic on Instagram on Tuesday, January 15. “That if they intake too much protein, or don’t have the correct macros they will fail. I call bulls–t. Trust your intuition and your body.”

Jameson explained: “Stop buying foods labeled keto and MAKE your own foods! Buy whole foods. Eat until satiated and implement intermittent fasting. YOU WILL LOSE. Not only will you lose, your skin will be tighter and brighter, your mind [will] fire on all cylinders. I am not pushing a product, I’m only pushing my way of thinking and my healthy lifestyle. I love you.”

The Nevada native opened up to Us Weekly earlier this month about her decision to change her life when it came to her eating and health habits.

“I decided to take my health back when Batel turned 1,” Jameson told Us of her daughter whom she shares with fiancé Lior Bitton. “She started to walk and I was having trouble keeping up with her. That really made me open my eyes and realize how unhealthy I really was.”

As for acting on her “aha” moment, Jameson revealed at the time that it took “four months to reach my pre-pregnancy weight,” noting she has “surpassed that now and I’m back to my modeling weight.”

Though many celebrities have been vocal about the high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet being the key to their weight-loss success, others, including celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels, have slammed the restrictive eating plan.

“I don’t understand. Like, why would anyone think this is a good idea?” The Biggest Loser alum, 44, said in a video for Women’s Health, before elaborating on why she disagrees with the diet’s basis.

“Let’s start with the first [reason]: your cells. Your macromolecules are literally made up of protein, fat, carbohydrates, nucleic acids,” Michaels continued. “When you do not eat one of the three macronutrients — those three things I just mentioned — you’re starving your cells. Those macronutrients serve a very important purpose for your overall health and well-being. Each and every one of them. Period, end of story.”

