Jenna Jameson Reveals She’s Gained 20 Lbs After Quitting Keto Diet

Jenna Jameson revealed that she’s gained back almost a quarter of the post-baby weight she lost on the ketogenic diet.

“Confession. I’ve gained 20 pounds. Ugh,” the former adult film star, 45, captioned an Instagram photo that showed her sitting on a bar stoll and wearing a “Jewnicorn” Chanukah sweater. “I decided to take a break from #keto and live my best carby life. The weight came back fast and furious.”

“I know a lot of people are quitting keto because it’s hard to maintain and after a year and a half I concur. Not sure if I’m going to go back full force or just calorie count,” Jameson, who lost 85 pounds on the low-carb diet, concluded as she asked her followers for their thoughts.

When one fan suggested that she try a plant-based vegan diet, the Hawaii-based star replied, “I’d rather eat a ground glass diet” along with a smiley-face emoji.

After she responded to another follower and said she now weighed 140 lbs, a fan wrote, “You look amazing. Why worry about the number? You’re beautiful. You’re an amazing Mom. An incredible wife. Smart business woman. You’ve got it all and it’s wonderful.”

“As long as you’re happy and feeling healthy, that’s all that matters!” another added.

Jameson embarked on her weight-loss plan after welcoming daughter Batel with fiancé Lior Bitton in April 2017 and posted dramatic before and after photos as she shared the diet tricks and tips that helped her to slim down on the keto diet. By November 2018, she had lost 80 pounds and weighed in at 107 pounds.

After briefly stopping intermittent fasting, she revealed in July that she was back on the bandwagon, pairing the method, where you consume all of your daily calories in an eight-hour period, with the high-protein, low-carb keto diet. “I’ve noticed a flatter tummy and together skin, not to mention better concentration,” she told her Instagram followers after resuming her routine.

In September, Jameson, who has 10-year-old twin sons Jesse and Journey with her ex MMA fighter Tito Ortiz, revealed that she was four years sober after a long struggle with addiction.

“4 years. We do recover. We do overcome. We do rebuild. But we never forget,” the New York Times bestselling author wrote on Instagram. “We still have scars. They fade. The sun begins to shine and close out the shadows. Trust returns.”