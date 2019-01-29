Jenna Jameson has an updated keto menu! Now that she’s lost 80 pounds, the former adult film actress is sharing what she eats in a day, plus the fast and easy high-protein keto recipes she developed along her weight loss journey.

Jameson revealed her new daily diet plan along with a dramatic before and after photo of her weight loss on Instagram on Monday, January 28. “Here’s an updated ‘What I eat in a day,’” the 44-year-old wrote. She also reminded her followers that she is now eating more than she used to: “I am in maintenance mode now so I have upped my calories. Adjust your portions if in weight loss mode!”

When She Wakes

First up is “two cups of coffee with stevia and sugar free creamer. Then I wait until I get hungry,” she shared. Jameson, who employs intermittent fasting along with the ketogenic diet, typically fasts from 6 p.m. every night until 11 a.m. the next morning.

Breakfast

When it’s time to break her fast, she turns to her “favorite go to”: her “Bomblette,” which she consumes along with “a huge ice water.” To make the omelet, as Jameson shared in her Instagram highlights, she coats the bottom of a heated pan with shredded cheese, cracks two whole eggs on top, adds chives — “I like a lot,” she says — then sprinkles on optional add-ins like tomatoes and onions. The mom of 21-month-old Batel, who told Us she decided to lose weight for her daughter, then covers the pan “to steam the eggs,” flips the omelet in half when it’s ready and serves with a side of avocado.

Lunch

“Lately I have been loving making a tender white fish baked in the oven in butter with garlic,” she shared. “I pair that with a arugula salad with olive oil and a touch of vinegar or my savage cabbage.” To make Savage Cabbage, Jameson cuts a whole cabbage into wedges, puts the pieces on a pan and covers them liberally in olive oil — “this is good fats, we like it,” she says in her highlights. After adding Himalayan sea salt and pepper — and sometimes paprika “for a little bam, a little pop,” she says — she bakes the cabbage in a 410-degree oven until it’s “super crispy.”

Dinner

“For my last meal before my fast I am loving my ‘Beastie Bolognese’” the fierce defender of the keto diet noted in her Instagram post. “I eat it like chili!!!!” To make the meat-heavy meal, she chops up about six cloves of fresh garlic, chops half of a white onion and sautées them in a pan. Next, she adds a can of organic tomato sauce followed by browned ground meat. Her other add ins: a touch of garlic salt, kosher beef flavor seasoning and plenty of oregano. Her finishing touch is chopped fresh parsley, which she adds at the end. In terms of flavor, she calls the fresh herb a “game changer.” And while Jameson doesn’t add any toppings to her bolognese, she suggests that those who don’t keep kosher like she does add either parmesan cheese or sour cream and avocado.

Pre-bed Drink

During her fast, the breastfeeding mom allows herself Moroccan mint tea. “Fresh mint leaves and hot water,” she wrote. “Then I go to bed!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!