Weight loss goals! Jenna Jameson is ready to drop some pounds in 2020 and she’s got a specific number in mind.

The model, 45, got real about her fitness aspirations for the new year in a candid Instagram post shared earlier this month. “Here’s my jumping off point back into #keto,” she declared alongside a photo of herself standing sideways in front of a mirror in jeans and a black shirt. “I’m 153 pounds.”

Indicating that she’s serious about slimming down, Jameson added, “I went shopping this morning at Trader Joe’s (I’m in LA for a few days) I got my trusty arugula salad, garlic spread, sliced pastrami, Persian cucumbers and zucchini noodles and some grass fed butter. It’s time to take off 30 pounds!”

The Las Vegas native also detailed how she intends to lose the weight, noting, “I’m slowly edging back into #intermittentfasting but I’m ravenous because I’ve truly been eating everything and anything. I’m super excited to show everyone progress pics!”

Jameson’s New Year’s resolution of sorts comes about a month after she shared a “confession” regarding her 20-pound weight gain in December 2019. She told her Instagram followers at the time that she “decided to take a break” from the keto diet to enjoy her “best carby life.” However, she expressed her frustration when the lost pounds returned.

“The weight came back fast and furious.” she continued last month. “I know a lot of people are quitting keto because it’s hard to maintain, and after a year and a half I concur. Not sure if I’m going to go back full force or just calorie count.”

Despite her initial doubts, Jameson has since opted to give keto another go and was already hard at work on Monday, January 6. “Actually made it too the gym today … getting my blood flowing and heart pumping felt great,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself perched on an exercise ball. “I definitely felt sluggish, let’s all pray for my hamstrings tomorrow.”

Many of Jameson’s followers rallied around her and offered words of encouragement. “I’ve just started following your journey and wow what an amazing woman you are!” wrote one. Added another: “You got this mama!”

As it turns out, going on and off the keto diet over time isn’t uncommon. Kourtney Kardashian, who is also a fan of the strict eating regimen that forbids most fruit, grains and starches, sweets and more, first started in 2017 before taking a break.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, announced in a June 2019 Poosh post that she was back on keto, explaining, “My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. My plan this time is to eat minimal carbs and no grains, beans or legumes. I’m focusing my meals on fresh vegetables and lean proteins.”

