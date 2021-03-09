Jennifer Garner Gets Real About How Her Body Has Changed Since Having Kids

“It’s called nesting!” Jennifer Garner talked about how her body has changed since welcoming her three children on Giovanna Fletcher’s “Happy Mum Happy Baby” podcast on Tuesday, March 9.

“I can work really hard and I can be really fit and I will still look like a woman who’s had three babies — and I always will,” Garner, 48, said. The 13 Going on 30 actress noted that she knows many women whose bodies bounced back after having babies, but she’s not one of them.

“I have so many girlfriends who have that physique, and I’m so happy for them,” the Dallas Buyers Club star said. “That is not my gig.”

Garner shares her three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

During the podcast interview, the Some Kind of Wonderful author recalled how the public speculated Garner was pregnant again after she gave birth to her third child. At the time, social media users said it looked like the star had a baby bump.

In a 2014 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Garner confirmed her bump, but made sure the audience knew she wasn’t actually pregnant. Having children just changed her stomach for good.

“[The bump is] not going anywhere,” the West Virginia native joked at the time. “Its name is Violet, Sam and Sera.”

Though she is currently single, the actress told Fletcher that people often still speculate she’s pregnant. Still, the Golden Globe Award winner isn’t a bit embarrassed by her body.

“It’s just a body. Be grateful to it! It carried you this far. It carried babies for you. What else do you want? My goodness,” the Love, Simon star said.

The Alias alum recently shared that parenting amid the pandemic has been difficult, but her kids are great.

“My teenager and my adolescent are both lovely,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published March 1. “So, I have to say, I have it pretty easy as far as that goes.”

Garner told Fletcher that although she loves toddlers, she’s enjoying having older children at the moment.

“I thought my heart would be broken [when they grew up] … but I had no idea teenagers would be so fun,” she said. “I have an adolescent right behind her … and they’re so good in different ways.”