All about looking and feeling her best. Jenny McCarthy has slimmed down, but it was never about a number on a scale.

“[It’s] 100 percent not about the weight. In fact, I don’t even own a scale,” the Masked Singer panelist, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 7, of her decision to undergo AirSculpt procedures. “I haven’t owned a scale since my 20s because muscle weighs more than fat.”

She added: “It was about targeting a certain area. You know, I literally, work out two hours a day. You could tell I’m a fit person, so for me to have this annoying thing when I would sit down or like that my pants wouldn’t fit or there’s a little cheese when I slouch over. I was like, ‘God, for all the work that I’m putting into working out and trying so hard to not have that go away was really frustrating and taking a toll.’ I almost wanted to give up. I’m like, ‘Forget it. Why am I even go to the gym?’ So when I saw that this was a solution and how easy of a procedure it was to do, I was like, ‘Sign me up!’”

McCarthy used AirSculpt on her waist and AirSculpt+ on her abdomen to remove fat and instantly tighten her skin. The John Tucker Must Die actress also underwent a fat transfer on her hands to help combat signs of aging.

“As women, we hear the, ‘Oh no, when you get older you’re gonna get that tire on your belly. There’s nothing you can do.’ And I always thought I was kind of invincible ‘cause I was a jock in school,” McCarthy told Us. “I’m like, ‘I played every sport. I’ve worked out forever. I’m not gonna have that problem’ cut to no matter how much I tried to intermittent fast [to combat aging, its side effects persist]. And I’m not an Ozempic person. I wanted a permanent solution to a targeted area with a bonus of fixing my hands — and that’s what I got.”

Ozempic has recently become a hot-button issue in terms of diet trends with many celebrities even using the weight loss drug — which was designed to help diabetes patients and individuals who struggle with obesity to manage their weight — to shed a few pounds. Doctors have since warned casual Ozempic and Wegovy patients that the weight loss does not stick when they stop taking the medication.

McCarthy, however, is not going to “shame” celebrities who have chosen to try the now-controversial drug.

“You know what, I think whatever suits someone’s needs. If you fall into the category where you think it’s right for you, I am not gonna shame you. I’ll support anything people want to do,” the Two and Half Men alum said on Wednesday. “For me in particular, I knew that it was not permanent, I knew that a lot of people that go off of it, they regain their weight. And for me, I was like, ‘No, if I’m going to do something and I’ve done all the work I could [and] I’ve exhausted every other avenue in terms of fitness and nutrition.’ AirSculpt seemed like the best solution and it still does to me — to have permanently removed makes sense to me.”

After her minimally invasive procedure, McCarthy and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, were equally wowed by the results.

“He was blown away. You know, because we’ve all tried things, including Donnie. And so when I came back and he saw immediate results, he was like, ‘Jenny, this is amazing,’” she gushed of the New Kids on the Block crooner, 53, whom she wed in 2014. “Every single day he says something to me. … He’s like, ‘Listen, I loved you before. I love you after. I love you every day.’ But he’s enjoying that I’ve got this, like, sculpted curve now.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi