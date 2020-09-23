A new fitness regimen! Although season 29 of Dancing With the Stars is just getting started, Jesse Metcalfe has already seen “insane changes” in his body, he told Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 22, after his week two performance.

“I’ve lost 8 pounds since I started rehearsing. I’m getting super lean,” the Chesapeake Shores star, 41, said. “I feel like my shoulders are kind of going back and it’s improving my posture overall and I love it. It’s great.”

During Tuesday’s episode, Metcalfe and his partner, Sharna Burgess, performed a Foxtrot to “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac, earning a score of 20 out of 30 from the judges. The pair were thrilled with the results, especially since the song had significance.

“This was a song that meant something to Jesse. It was about a lot of the things that he’s had to sacrifice — and some of those things are relationships — to be able to be great at what he does and follow his dreams,” the Australia native, 35, explained. “So, we decided together that I would represent one of those relationships that he had to walk away from. So those face holds and when he finally walked away from me at the end, it was that moment of ‘I’m sorry, I have to go, and I have to do this.’”

She noted that the “chemistry is amazing” between the two, but he’s also a great actor. “He’s easy to play off and be in that moment with and know that there’s truth in it too. It just brings everything together beautifully and that’s what makes dance so awesome.”

The former Desperate Housewives star also noted that there were “a lot of layers” to how he was feeling during the routine.

“Somehow it all comes together on performance night and there’s just a lot of subtext that you can read into while watching the dance,” he said. “You can’t necessarily create chemistry, you know? It’s either there [or it’s not].”

After the premiere episode, the duo detailed how they created that chemistry upon meeting.

“Once you get put in that stressful situation and you have to come together quickly, you go through all of those emotions — that triumph and adversity, that getting to know each other, you just got to push it in. There is no time to take it slow,” the professional dancer told Us exclusively at the time. “So, we got to know each other! We didn’t necessarily argue. We had moments of understanding.”

The actor also noted that after having some “deep chats” and “minor disagreements,” they really created a tight connection.

“What’s unbelievable is that dancing with someone is a form of therapy. They should make married couples that are having issues in their marriage, take dance classes together,” the Passions alum said. “I feel like that would resolve a lot of issues and bring the couples closer.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe