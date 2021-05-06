Treat yourself! Jessie James Decker opened up about getting a breast augmentation after deciding she was done expanding her family.

“I treated myself … to new boobies! After deciding we were done having babies I was finally ready to go big or go home ha!” Decker, 33, revealed via Instagram on Thursday, May 6.

“I had breast reduction and lift a couple years ago when they were hanging down to my belly button but with having such elastic skin and not being happy with the size I decided to do it,” Decker continued. “They were so big and perky before children and I wanted them back … plus some.”

Decker is “super happy” with the results.

“I feel great,” she wrote. “I felt like a brand new woman when I was trying on our new @kittenish swim and loving the way they finally filled out the tops like I wanted it’s not for everybody but it was certainly for me! I always say, you do you and do what makes you feel confident and sexy. #YOLO.”

The former reality star, who married Eric Decker in June 2013 has previously talked about not wanting to add to their family. The couple are parents of Vivianne, 7, Eric, 5, and Forrest, 3.

“I’m going to be real with you, he has a doctor’s appointment to go be done with it, to get snipped,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in January about Eric, 34, getting a vasectomy. “I don’t know how I feel about it. I keep thinking, ‘He’s going to wake up that morning to go to the hospital and I’m just going to cry.’”

At the time, the Eric & Jessie: Game On alum wasn’t sure if she was ready for such a “permanent” decision. She’s since confirmed that the Decker family is officially full, however.

“This photo was emotional for me because I knew it was my last photo being pregnant and my last baby being born,” the Kittenish creator captioned a family photo via Instagram on her son Forrest’s birthday in March. “So I really took it all in. I loved getting to know my babies while growing inside of me each time and learning their personalities, which turned out to be true when they came out. I sure do love being a Mommy. Happy birthday eve little wild child Forrest. Life is better with you in it.”