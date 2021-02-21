Jessie James Decker‘s son Forrest is on the mend after a frightening few weeks that saw him whisked off to the hospital three times. The toddler is now recovering and stronger than ever — just like his favorite superhero.

Decker, 32, recently sat down with Us Weekly for an episode of Instagram Breakdown, where the proud mom couldn’t help but gush about her 2-year-old son. Reflecting on a recent trip to Cancun, the singer revealed Forrest’s new go-to pose for pictures.

“Forrest does this move in every picture now,” she said​​​, referencing his hand gesture with one finger and his thumb in the air. “He thinks he’s doing a Spider-Man thing. He’s obsessed with superheroes right now.”

Decker added, “My phone is full of this right here.”

Forrest wasn’t the only one who got a little shine from the Italy native during her interview with Us. Decker shared daughter Vivian’s latest talent while looking back at a Christmas day photo.

“Believe it or not, Vivi grabbed the phone and took the picture herself,” she shared. “She probably just thought her parents were being silly and took the picture.”

This moment of brevity comes after a scary few weeks for the “Girl on the Coast” singer and husband Eric Decker. In January, Jessie revealed that Forrest may have asthma after rushing him to the hospital three different times in a span of six weeks. She detailed the experience on social media.

“Every time he gets a tiny cold, he starts wheezing and his oxygen levels drop and heart rate goes up,” she captioned a January 28, post on Instagram showing her toddler breathing through an oxygen tube. “Ultimately, I’m being told he has asthma even though he’s pretty young to diagnose. It’s scary to watch his vitals drop, hear his grunting and see his chest struggling so much to take a breath. After he threw up for the third time (I think from coughing so much, no fever), I knew it was time to take him in.”

The Eric & Jessie alum said Forrest was given “stronger meds” after multiple hospital visits and “watched through the night.” She said at the time that she and Eric, 33, planned to take their son to the allergist to find out if something specific was triggering his breathing issues.

Forrest was previously hospitalized in June 2020 after what his mom described as a “freak” bug bite that evolved into something more serious.

“Somehow it turned into a staph [infection] which turned into a boil,” she posted via Instagram at the time. “It was like a golf ball it was so hard, and he was in so much pain.”

Jessie and Eric tied the knot in June 2013 and share three children together: Vivianne, 6, Eric, 5, and Forrest. The Kittenish creator said in January they won’t be having any more kids, as the former NFL player is “ready to get snipped.” She previously told Us in 2019 that he was “getting baby fever,” however.