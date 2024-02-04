Kaitlyn Bristowe has heard it all when it comes to comments about her appearance, but she won’t let haters stop her from doing what she wants.

“Everyone’s like stop doing stuff to your face,” Bristowe, 38, said via Instagram Story on Saturday, February 3, while showing a new skin treatment on her face. “I will never. I love skincare. I love having bright, tight, glowy skin. I love it.”

Since Bristowe made her Bachelor Nation debut in 2015, the reality star has continuously faced questions about whether she’s had plastic surgery.

In June 2021, Bristowe slammed a post via X that claimed she looked “different” since she appeared on The Bachelor.

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now? While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was born. […]

“Six years since I was on the show, brow lift, brow microblading, got my teeth bonded, some filler in my lips, aging, darker hair and I finally learned how to contour,” she wrote at the time. “Oh, and I put on some weight.”

Months prior, Bristowe had also replied to comments about her appearance, namely her lips.

“Kaitlyn, are your lips real? Yeah. Real expensive! Just like coloring my hair, using fun makeup, fake lashes, skincare, I also like a little filler and botox,” she captioned a February 2021 Instagram post. “I know I have an ‘influence.’ I’m not saying you should go do it. I’m saying do what you want with YOUR body.”

While slamming her trolls, Bristowe has also given her followers advice when it comes to Botox. When Bristowe replied to a fan that asked if she’s ever had “droopy eyelids” from Botox, she said in December 2023, “The only reason you would get droopy eyelids from it is if they overtreat and do too much Botox. So, you want somebody who knows what they’re doing so they can do the conservative amount.”

Related: Ariana Grande and More Stars Who Opened Up About Plastic Surgery It’s often thought that celebrities who’ve had plastic surgery will go to any lengths to hide their secret, but stars from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to Courteney Cox have been candid about their experiences going under the knife. Some celebrities have even shared their plastic surgery nightmares. Heidi Montag, for example, developed health problems due to her […]

As she raised her eyebrows up and down, Bristowe continued, “I’d rather have a little bit of movement than have the droop.” She added that the woman who does her Botox “knows what she’s doing” so she’s never had concern.

When another follower asked if Bristowe had considered getting a “lip flip,” she revealed that was the most recent procedure she had done. While Bristowe seemed happy to answer any questions, she also joked that some of the ones she had received were “a little crazy.”

“I dunno how some of you got here but. I’m takin a knee for a min. Some are actually scaring me,” she wrote at the time.