Royal routine! Princess Kate opened up about how she balances exercise with her busy schedule of royal engagements, motherhood and more.

The 40-year-old duchess hosted an event for the England Wheelchair Rugby League team on Thursday, January 19, at Hampton Court Palace to celebrate their Rugby League World Cup Final victory in November 2022. When one of the athletes asked Kate how she stays fit, she described her unconventional workouts.

“It’s running around after the children — I do it all,” she explained, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mirror. “Whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school.”

The Princess of Wales shares sons Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 4, with husband Prince William, along with daughter Princess Charlotte, 7. While chatting with the rugby champs on Thursday, Kate hinted that her family has a competitive edge.

“We’re always slightly competitive with each other. They all love sport and Louis is mad about rugby,” she said. “They are at an age where they just love running around.”

Kate’s latest royal engagement comes amid continued tension with Prince Harry, whose book Spare dropped major allegations about his relatives — Kate included — when it hit shelves earlier this month.

In one excerpt, the Duke of Sussex, 38, recounted an apparent miscommunication between Kate and Meghan Markle before he and the Suits alum, 41, exchanged vows in May 2018. The Duchess of Cambridge had concerns about the fit of Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress — and she didn’t hold back her criticism.

“Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy,” Kate claimed in a text to her now-sister-in-law, per Harry’s recollection. “She cried when she tried it on at home.”

The Bench author, meanwhile, reminded Kate that a tailor was available for the wedding party to use. “Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?” Meghan replied.

The confrontation left Meghan in tears — despite reports in the U.K. tabloids at the time that she made Kate cry. While Spare has not received official responses from Buckingham Palace or other senior royal family members, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that there are “constant talks” within The Firm about Harry’s revelations.

“It’s obviously business as usual as far as their royal duties go,” the insider added earlier this month, noting that King Charles III, William and more don’t want to “dignify” Harry’s behavior. “There’s an acute awareness that Harry and Meghan seem to be looking for a reaction.”

A second source told Us that the palace “does not love” that the Archewell cofounder included private messages in his memoir. “They claim it’s just part of the story, and in any event, it’s egregious of Harry to publish these abbreviated excerpts,” the insider explained, adding that the texts “clearly show that there are two sides” to the rumored rift between Kate and Meghan. “Harry feels strongly it’s important to get the true account of what happened out there.”