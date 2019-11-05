Katie Holmes Working Out Makes Me Feel Better





Keeping it real. Katie Holmes opened up about the connection between hitting the gym and her mental health.

“I think it always makes me feel better because even if I do five minutes, it’s better than sitting on the couch,” Holmes, 40, said during Hoka One’s panel on Friday, November 1. “If I’m stressed about something it clears my mind and I can look at it from a different point of view. It gets everything in perspective.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum continued, “I’ve been running and working out since I was 11. It helps when you’re around a lot of different energies, you just run and get back to yourself.”

Holmes is a busy woman. On top of balancing her busy acting career, she’s raising her 13-year-old daughter, Suri, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. Through it all, she still manages to incorporate time for her health and wellness.

During Friday’s panel, the Batman Begins actress admitted that she’s “not afraid to take a nap during the day or anytime, really.” She’ll sometimes even grab some shut-eye during a break when she’s working.

“If I’m on set, I take a nap because it resets me,” she shared. “Sometimes, I need to be quiet for 20 minutes and come up with some gratitude. I take some time and think, ‘How do I reach that goal? How do I fix that?’ There are roadblocks that I find and I just think sometimes, ‘Do I suck? Do I?’ Then, I take that time and just reset.”

Holmes, who split with longtime boyfriend Jamie Foxx in August, incorporates a variety of workouts into her regimen, including cycling, yoga and boxing.

“I used to put a lot of pressure on myself, like, I have to workout five days a week,” she said. “But then I started doing the ‘I’m going to put this in self-care’ part of my life and enjoy it.”

Speaking with Shape in 2018, she opened up about her efforts to stay fit and revealed that scuba diving was her most challenging workout experience yet. “You need to be really fit to do that. It’s scary and you need to go with really experienced people,” she explained.

“I did it in Cancun and then again in the Maldives,” she continued. “I’ve learned how to practice staying calm, staying present and being grateful.”