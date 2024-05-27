Kelly Ripa is a busy woman, but she never lets her schedule get in the way of her health and fitness goals.
“She really shows up,” Ripa’s trainer, Anna Kaiser, exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly while promoting her Virtual Studios program, costing just $39 a month.
The Live With Kelly and Mark cohost, 53, makes her workouts a priority, which is one of the many things Kaiser admires about her client.
“It is literally the only time she has for herself and that is sacred, and she knows that she’s gonna feel better afterwards,” Kaiser said of Ripa. “She really shows up even if [she has], like, 15 minutes or 20 minutes a day, which is super rare. She shows up. … I’ve never met anyone else like that. I think that is so commendable. That’s why I love working with her so much. I know she really respects and values that time.”
Because of her varying availability, Ripa’s fitness routines are always changing to better fit her lifestyle. “I really try and get in all four modalities with her,” Kaiser explained. “So we’re doing athletic conditioning one day, doing intervals one day. We’re doing sculpt and spring session one day, and then recovery, flexibility [and] strength workouts one day.”
Kaiser revealed that Ripa works out between five and seven times a week, so she tries to give her a “nice balance” of exercises.
“We’ll alternate between a more intense day or a more cardio-focused day, to a day that’s focused on rest or recovery or strength,” the trainer shared. “If she is traveling or not in-person, she is doing it virtually.”
Kaiser applauded Ripa’s dedication, saying, “She does not play and really commits to it. She has been committed to it for 13 years.”
In addition to staying active, Ripa is a “very healthy eater,” according to Kaiser, who told Us that although Ripa “doesn’t like” protein she understands its “importance.”
Ripa has learned that protein is “important for muscle repair and maintenance,” which is why she’s “working on incorporating more” of it into her diet, per Kaiser.
The All My Children alum packs her days full of fruits and vegetables, starting off with avocado toast with hemp seeds or a smoothie. Kaiser told Us that Ripa keeps nuts and seeds in her dressing room for a snack that’s “easy to grab.”
Kaiser noted that Ripa’s lunch is equally as well-rounded and is usually a salad “with tons of veggies and legumes,” while her dinners consist of protein and steamed veggies.
Ripa makes sure to fuel up after a workout as well, nibbling on yogurt and chia seeds, according to her longtime trainer.
“She loves the dessert, especially on vacation,” Kaiser shared. “But for the most part, she’s very clean. It’s important to her.”
Ripa’s fast-paced work environment paired with being in her 50s has made the star even more dedicated to her health.
“She understands [fitness is] more important than ever,” Kaiser explained. “And it changes your energy. It changes the way that your joints feel — your body feels as you age, because you continue to keep yourself flexible and strong.”
Kaiser’s go-to workouts aren’t just for celebrities. You can learn how to train like Ripa and more stars with the Anna Kaiser Virtual Studios program, complete with new classes and content weekly.
With reporting by Amanda Williams