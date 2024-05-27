Kelly Ripa is a busy woman, but she never lets her schedule get in the way of her health and fitness goals.

“She really shows up,” Ripa’s trainer, Anna Kaiser, exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly while promoting her Virtual Studios program, costing just $39 a month.

The Live With Kelly and Mark cohost, 53, makes her workouts a priority, which is one of the many things Kaiser admires about her client.

“It is literally the only time she has for herself and that is sacred, and she knows that she’s gonna feel better afterwards,” Kaiser said of Ripa. “She really shows up even if [she has], like, 15 minutes or 20 minutes a day, which is super rare. She shows up. … I’ve never met anyone else like that. I think that is so commendable. That’s why I love working with her so much. I know she really respects and values that time.”

Because of her varying availability, Ripa’s fitness routines are always changing to better fit her lifestyle. “I really try and get in all four modalities with her,” Kaiser explained. “So we’re doing athletic conditioning one day, doing intervals one day. We’re doing sculpt and spring session one day, and then recovery, flexibility [and] strength workouts one day.”

Kaiser revealed that Ripa works out between five and seven times a week, so she tries to give her a “nice balance” of exercises.

“We’ll alternate between a more intense day or a more cardio-focused day, to a day that’s focused on rest or recovery or strength,” the trainer shared. “If she is traveling or not in-person, she is doing it virtually.”

Related: Styled With Grace! Kelly Ripa’s Elegant Style Evolution: Photos Fashionably enduring! When it comes to style, Kelly Ripa keeps her wardrobe classic. The TV personality’s closet is filled with timeless pieces that can be worn in any year. Whether she’s on air or on the red carpet, Ripa has been known to make an elegant but effortless statement. Viewers are most familiar with her […]

Kaiser applauded Ripa’s dedication, saying, “She does not play and really commits to it. She has been committed to it for 13 years.”

In addition to staying active, Ripa is a “very healthy eater,” according to Kaiser, who told Us that although Ripa “doesn’t like” protein she understands its “importance.”

Ripa has learned that protein is “important for muscle repair and maintenance,” which is why she’s “working on incorporating more” of it into her diet, per Kaiser.

The All My Children alum packs her days full of fruits and vegetables, starting off with avocado toast with hemp seeds or a smoothie. Kaiser told Us that Ripa keeps nuts and seeds in her dressing room for a snack that’s “easy to grab.”

Related: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Family Album With Their 3 Children: Photos Party of five! After meeting on the set of All My Children, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos soon found a real-life romance and began to grow their family. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host and the Riverdale alum wed in 1996, and eldest son Michael was born one year later. Daughter Lola and son Joaquin followed in 2001 and 2003, respectively. […]

Kaiser noted that Ripa’s lunch is equally as well-rounded and is usually a salad “with tons of veggies and legumes,” while her dinners consist of protein and steamed veggies.

Ripa makes sure to fuel up after a workout as well, nibbling on yogurt and chia seeds, according to her longtime trainer.

“She loves the dessert, especially on vacation,” Kaiser shared. “But for the most part, she’s very clean. It’s important to her.”

Ripa’s fast-paced work environment paired with being in her 50s has made the star even more dedicated to her health.

Related: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate 28th Wedding Anniversary A 1995 screen test for All My Children resulted in a lasting marriage for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. The Live With Kelly and Mark cohosts’ relationship hasn’t faltered since they first locked eyes when Consuelos read for the part of Mateo Santos, who would eventually become Ripa’s character Hayley Vaughan’s onscreen love. Shortly after […]

“She understands [fitness is] more important than ever,” Kaiser explained. “And it changes your energy. It changes the way that your joints feel — your body feels as you age, because you continue to keep yourself flexible and strong.”

Kaiser’s go-to workouts aren’t just for celebrities. You can learn how to train like Ripa and more stars with the Anna Kaiser Virtual Studios program, complete with new classes and content weekly.

For more on Ripa’s health and fitness routine, watch the exclusive video above — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

With reporting by Amanda Williams