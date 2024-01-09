Kendall Jenner flaunted her abs as she’s getting back into the grind.

“Back at it with @mackfit,” Jenner, 28, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, January 8, alongside a mirror shot of her toned figure.

The model rocked black yoga pants and a matching tank top she rolled up to show off her brown sports bra. She posed in front of the gym’s mirror and hid her face. While Jenner was physically in the workout studio, she quipped she was still in a vacation state of mind.

“But mentally I’m still on a beach,” she captioned a subsequent story of a throwback pic from her recent tropical getaway.

In that pic, Jenner is standing in the sand rocking a tiny yellow and brown bikini and sunglasses. Jenner posted another picture of her lounging on her stomach on a beach chair in front of the ocean with a book book and a coconut beverage at her side.

“Take me back,” she penned.

She went on to reveal the cover of the book she was reading, The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion.

Jenner has been open about her fitness plan in the past, noting that she is at her healthiest when she’s at home.

“I try to be as healthy as possible, so if I am home and not working, I would either meditate or work out in the morning, followed by a healthy breakfast, and then spend time with my friends or catch up on work and emails,” she said in a September 2023 interview with El Pais. “If it is the weekend I love to go and hang out with friends and ride my horse.”

Earlier this month, Jenner showed off photos from that beach vacation she took with pal Hailey Bieber. In addition to a plethora of bikini pictures, Jenner posted a photo of the duo as they celebrated the new year. Jenner wore a flowy sheer cream dress with cutouts while Bieber, 27, stunned in a white maxi dress.

“Years pass, and they seem faster and faster. presence and time is all I can ask for. So grateful for what has [passed,] so optimistic for what’s to come,” she captioned the Thursday, January 4, slideshow. “Go love on the people you hold close to your heart, and don’t waste a second ❤️ 2024, shower me with love and laughter, gratitude and growth, patience and presence.”

Before Bieber and Jenner’s trip to the beach resort, the twosome spent time in Aspen in December 2023. They took a ski trip with Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, and some of their other friends including Nina Dobrev, Shaun White and more.

While on the slopes, Jenner and White, 37, snowboarded and performed a series of tricks on the slopes.

“Fun day!” Jenner captioned her Instagram Story at the time as she and the former Olympian shredded.