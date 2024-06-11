Kristin Cavallari revealed she lost weight while filming Very Cavallari shortly before her marriage to Jay Cutler came to an end.

During an episode of her “Let’s Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari” podcast earlier this month, Cavallari, 37, answered a question about filming the reality series and how it affected her.

“I was very thin,” Cavallari admitted. “I’ll put it in perspective for you guys. I’m 5’3. I currently weigh 114 pounds. Filming Very Cavallari, I got down to 102, and I was eating the same amount of food that I’m eating now.”

Cavallari noted that her stress levels were much higher at the time.

“The difference was I was so unhappy and so stressed out,” she recalled. “I look back at photos from that time period and I am like, ‘Holy s–t.’ I was rail f–king thin. I was skin and bones. I looked like s–t.”

Since her time on the show, Cavallari has gotten to a better place, adding, “I think I look so much better now. And you guys, that was just stress. That was being in a really unhappy marriage, quite honestly. Literally, I was so unhappy, and I had way too much on my plate.”

Very Cavallari, which premiered in 2018, offered a glimpse at Cavallari’s life in Nashville, Tennessee, with then-husband Cutler, 50, as she opened up her flagship Uncommon James store. In the short-lived show, viewers got a chance to meet the team behind the brand and see their behind-the-scenes drama.

After three seasons, Very Cavallari was canceled following Cavallari’s split from Cutler. In April 2020, Cavallari announced her divorce from the former athlete after seven years of marriage.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” the former couple, who share kids Camden, 11, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8, wrote in a joint statement at the time. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”

Cavallari later broke down the reason why she could no longer film her life.

“It was [a hard decision]. However, it was definitely the right decision. Once I made the decision, I had such a sense of relief,” she explained during an interview with Kelly Clarkson in October 2020. “I was getting a lot of anxiety about it. My life has changed very much. I have three little kids and even though I am from the reality TV world, I’ve always, sort of, kept my life somewhat private in a sense and kept the cameras at an arm’s length.”

The reality star added: “I wasn’t going to expose my divorce on camera and have my kids see that one day. So, I decided to walk away from it.”

Cavallari expressed relief at the time about getting to move on from Very Cavallari.

“This is the first time in a very long time that I feel like I can take a breath,” she exclusively told Us Weekly two months prior. “I’m enjoying things slowed down and having more time to focus on what really matters in life. I want to take this extra time I have right now to better myself and be the best mom I can be and continue to grow Uncommon James. I’m not thinking about what I want to be doing next year or the year after that. I’ve driven myself crazy with that mentality the past few years. Right now, I just want to be present and enjoy this journey.”

Despite not filming her life for TV, Cavallari has publicly documented highlights such as her romance with Montana Boyz member Mark Estes. The couple confirmed their romance via social media in February after Cavallari previously slipped into his DMs.

“It’s very serious,” Estes, 24, told Us in April. “I’d say as serious as it gets.”