Kristin Davis opened up about how difficult it is to be ridiculed for both aging and taking steps to fight the process.

“It’s hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times,” the And Just Like That star, 58, told The Telegraph in an interview published on Friday, June 9.

Davis starred as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt in six seasons of Sex and the City, which has remained in the pop culture zeitgeist since it premiered 25 years ago. While syndication has its perks, being constantly reminded of how she looked in her 30s was tough on Davis’ self-esteem as the years went on.

“It’s a challenge to remember that you don’t have to look like that,” she added. “The internet wants you to — but they also don’t want you to. They’re very conflicted.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Holiday in the Wild star opened up about plastic surgery. She said she tried various facial fillers to fight wrinkles and signs of aging.

“I have done fillers and it’s been good, and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad,” the actress explained. “I’ve had to get them dissolved and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful.”

Davis noted that critics blamed her for fillers that didn’t look good, despite the results being the handiwork of a doctor. “People personally blame us when it goes wrong,” she lamented.

She revealed that having honest friends is another important factor. “No one told me it didn’t look good for the longest time,” she revealed. “But luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually.”

Davis isn’t the only SATC cast member who has opened up about plastic surgery. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the original HBO series, told Daily Mail in April 2011 that she wanted to “embrace aging because I think that’s what’s interesting.” She added at the time: “I think a forehead without any lines doesn’t tell me they’ve lived a life.”

However, the actress, 66, clarified her stance in an interview with the U.K.’s Sunday Times earlier this month. “I probably said that in my 40s! I’m in my 60s now and I’m all about battling aging in every way I can,” Cattrall declared.

“There are so many other alternatives now, treatments that stimulate your own body to fight aging. There are fillers, Botox, there’s so many different things that you can investigate and try and see if it’s for you,” she continued. “But yes, if you have the money and, more importantly, the right surgeon. … It can’t be emphasized enough. You want to look like you.”

The Canada native — who will return as the iconic publicist in And Just Like That season 2 on Max — noted that this type of self-care is necessary to her career.

“It’s not just a vanity thing,” Cattrall explained. “I play a certain kind of woman who looks a certain kind of way. And professionally, I am looking after myself.”