Still got it! Kylie Jenner put her enviable body on display in a barely there blue string bikini.

The reality star, 23, posted a close-up photo in her swimwear via Instagram on Friday, February 5. She also shared a video of herself holding a bottle. “SPF body oil @kylieskin,” she wrote.

Jenner’s sisters praised her in the comments section. “We get it! We get it!!! You’re perfect,” Khloé Kardashian replied, while Kim Kardashian responded with four fire emojis.

In a video on her Instagram Story, the Kylie Cosmetics founder sprayed the Kylie Skin oil on herself and gave another look at her getup, accessorized by a gold body chain and her long, dark hair. She then posted a clip on Saturday, February 6, that showed her walking around a house in the swimsuit and a pink coverup. “Yesterday,” she captioned the video.

While Jenner has followed in her siblings’ footsteps of sharing sultry snaps via social media, Kendall Jenner opened up in April 2019 about feeling insecure about her own body. “My sisters are a lot curvier than me,” the model, 25, told The Telegraph at the time. “They have boobs and I don’t have boobs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought, ‘Oh, no. Am I supposed to be more sexy like them?’”

Kendall confessed that she “almost felt like [she] didn’t fit in” with her family but eventually embraced her unique features. “I like that I have a different vibe to everyone. I like to do different things. And that’s OK.”

Kylie, for her part, welcomed daughter Stormi in February 2018. One year later, she addressed speculation that she had plastic surgery.

“People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false,” she told Paper magazine in February 2019. “I’m terrified! I would never. They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers can really do.”

Kylie is not the only member of her famous family to show off her physique in recent weeks. Khloé, 36, posted an Instagram photo of her stretch marks on January 30, writing: “I love my stripes.”

Although social media users called out the Revenge Body host in May 2020 for her changing look, a source exclusively told Us Weekly the following month that she was unbothered by the backlash she received. “She thinks she looks great,” the insider revealed. “And actually [she] does not care what people think as long as she’s happy.”