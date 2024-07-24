Love Is Blind’s Chelsea Blackwell recently underwent a cosmetic procedure — but it’s not the one fans speculated she had done.

“It’s mommas [sic] birthday and this is the first time I’ve put a drop of makeup on in 2 weeks 🤘🏼,” she captioned an Instagram Story selfie showing off her chin on Tuesday, July 23. ‘But for all you conspiracy theorist[s] saying I’m bed ridden [sic] because I got my chin shaved down … shes [sic] still strong chinned 💪🏼.”

The 31-year-old revealed the surgery she did receive in a follow-up Instagram Story, writing, “No new chin but new tatas! Something I have wanted to do for YEARS & finally had the down time [sic]!” In the pic, Blackwell rocked a pink Nirvana T-shirt while taking a snap of her chest from a high angle. She completed her look with checkered shorts, a beaded necklace and hoop earrings.

Since appearing on season 6 of LiB earlier this year, Blackwell has candidly talked about her appearance with fans. “Before [and] after, absolutely insane the difference in how I look and feel,” she captioned a pair of pics showing off her recent weight loss via her Instagram Story in April.

She continued to open up about her body in a TikTok video that same month, telling her followers, “I’m not a nutritionist by any means [and] I also stand by I love my body. I’ve never been a small girl my entire life and I’m OK with that. I love her and she’s healthy and she’s strong.”

Blackwell went on to explain that she “decided to change” after not “feeling healthy.” She added: “I wasn’t feeling strong. It was affecting my mental health and it was affecting my energy level, so I just decided to change things It’s been amazing … [and] I think my morning and night routines have been a huge result in my weight loss journey.”

Blackwell’s appearance also played a large part in her LiB journey as she faced backlash from fans for comparing herself to Megan Fox while chatting with Jimmy Presnell in the dating pods. “It’s just because I have dark hair and blue eyes,” she said of her and the actress’ similarities. “But I don’t see it, so don’t get excited.”

Presnell, for his part, replied, “Can we get married?”

Some fans theorized that Blackwell’s self-comparison to Fox, 38, played a part in Presnell’s decision to leave the pods engaged to Blackwell. “Just recalled Chelsea said she looked like Megan Fox and I bet that was Jimmy’s deciding factor,” one fan wrote via X in February. “I mean Chelsea isn’t bad looking but Megan Fox #LoveIsBlind.”

Blackwell addressed the drama in an Instagram post that same month, captioning a video of herself posing to Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song,” “Go on a show to find love > get your ass dragged.” She soon received online support from fans and celebrities alike, “Don’t worry sis, I see it,” Julia Fox commented on Blackwell’s TikTok.

Presnell, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly in February that he “should take blame for the heat because it was my reaction that got all the clicks, adding, “It was my reaction where I’m like, my mouth dropped and my eyes got huge, so I could have done a better job of not blowing it out of proportion.”

Fox, herself, even weighed in on the weighed in on the drama. “I didn’t watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied,” she told E! News in April. “I don’t think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard.”