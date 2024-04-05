Love Is Blind season 6 star Chelsea Blackwell is proud of her weight loss journey.

“Before [and] after, absolutely insane the difference in how I look and feel,” Chelsea, 31, wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, April 4, sharing side-by-side pics.

In the two photos, Chelsea posed in front of her mirror while wearing a sports bra and a pair of leggings to reveal how she’s slimmed down in her midsection. In the “after” slide, she also flexed her bicep.

Chelsea has been candid about her “amazing progress” in several recent social media uploads.

“I’m not a nutritionist by any means [and] I also stand by I love my body,” she said in a Tuesday, April 2, TikTok video. “I’ve never been a small girl my entire life and I’m OK with that. I love her and she’s healthy and she’s strong.”

Chelsea further explained that she “decided to change” after not “feeling healthy.”

“I wasn’t feeling strong. It was affecting my mental health and it was affecting my energy level, so I just decided to change things,” the Netflix personality added. “It’s been amazing … [and] I think my morning and night routines have been a huge result in my weight loss journey.”

Chelsea credited her progress to intermittent fasting, a high-protein diet consisting of “as many fruits and vegetables as possible,” juicing and drinking 90 ounces of water.

“I know this is not a secret [but] when I eat better, I feel better,” she added. “I feel more focused. I feel clearer. I can think better.”

While Chelsea is admittedly “not a huge gym girl,” she does work out and follows Whitney Simmons’ online program for beginners.

“I never go absolutely ham in the gym. I just like to get a little lift in to feel good, but the main key component to something that really resulted in my weight loss is walking,” Chelsea explained. “I have slacked the past couple of weeks … but I will walk 45 minutes a day either in the afternoon or doing the sunset or in the morning, so I can get it out of the way.”

Chelsea called her walking sessions a “time to meditate” and listen to podcasts. “That’s just like my ‘me time’ and it just makes me happy,” she gushed.

Chelsea made her wellness journey a priority after leaving Love Is Blind. When the Netflix series brought its dating experiment to Charlotte, she found love with Jimmy Presnell. Despite getting engaged sight unseen in the pods, they called it quits ahead of their planned wedding day. The former couple remain friendly.