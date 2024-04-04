Your account
Love Is Blind’s Chelsea Blackwell Has 2 New Celebrity Lookalikes: Adele and Katy Perry

By
Love Is Blind Chelsea Now Claims She Gets Compared to Adele and Katy Perry
Chelsea Blackwell, Adele, and Katy Perry. Netflix; Getty Images; WireImage

Love Is Blind‘s Chelsea Blackwell is back with more celebrity lookalikes after going viral for comparing herself to Megan Fox.

During the Wednesday, April 3, episode of the “After Curfew” podcast, Chelsea, 31, revealed that she listed more names on the hit Netflix series that didn’t make the edit.

“They didn’t show that I also say Adele and I also say Katy Perry,” she recalled. “I said I get one person all the time and then I say I also get Adele and Katy Perry. Put all those girls together, they look nothing alike. [Jimmy Presnell] just heard what he wanted to hear and ran with it.”

According to Chelsea, her ex Jimmy, 28, also chose a celebrity he thought he looked like. “He said he looked like Christian McCaffrey. I don’t have a phone to look [up who that is]. No Google,” she said, referring to the San Francisco 49ers running back.

Breaking Down the Allegations Against Love Is Blind Season 6 Cast

Chelsea was a polarizing part of season 6 of Love Is Blind, largely because she told Jimmy that she’s been told that she looks like Fox.

Love Is Blind Chelsea Now Claims She Gets Compared to Adele and Katy Perry 2
v Courtesy of Netflix

“It’s just because I have dark hair and blue eyes. But I don’t see it, so don’t get excited,” Chelsea told Jimmy, who responded, “Can we get married?”

After Chelsea received backlash, Jimmy came to her defense, telling Us Weekly in February, “Chelsea is getting a ton of heat, and I should take blame for the heat because it was my reaction that got all the clicks. It was my reaction where I’m like, my mouth dropped and my eyes got huge, so I could have done a better job of not blowing it out of proportion.”

Jimmy, who ultimately didn’t end up with Chelsea, said he does think she “resembles” Fox, 37, but doesn’t think the pair actually “look” alike.

Love Is Blind Couples Who Is Still Together and Who Broke Up

“To be fair, that woman didn’t say, I look like Megan Fox. She said, ‘People tell me,’” he explained to Us. “But I heard that and I was so excited. So yeah, maybe my bad. She’s getting a lot of heat and she doesn’t deserve it. She’s an amazing person and I will shield her from all that s—t if I need to. I can speak numbers to how she is as a person, and if they want to hate on somebody, they should hate on me. She don’t deserve it.”

Chelsea, meanwhile, slammed the public response around her comparison.

“I want to say yes, [I do blame him]. I want to say no. I said it, but I think the whole point of why it blew up so big is because the whole ‘she lied’ thing,” she shared with Us at the time. “It was such a silly, goofy conversation that him and I had. I didn’t even think or remember saying it. So the fact that it’s blown up to proportions of this magnitude is mind-blowing.”

