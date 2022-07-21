Health first! Danielle Ruhl has lost an impressive 70 pounds — and she’s proud of her “drastic” weight loss journey.

“I’ve tried pretty much every diet in the book and [Nutrisystem was the] first [one] that I was actually able to stick to for a year, which allowed me to lose 70 pounds,” the Love Is Blind season 2 alum, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 21, while promoting her partnership with the diet program. “It was [also] a pretty easy transition off of [the meal plan] just because [I had learned] portion control, what you can and can’t eat [and] when you should be eating. And so, while I was on it for a year … it [became] a normal practice for me [to start] craving healthier foods.”

The Illinois native — who wed Nick Thompson during the season 2 finale of the Netflix dating show — revealed that she has already reached her “goal weight,” but still remains committing to her wellness journey.

“We follow a healthy lifestyle together. That’s a good thing is we both eat pretty healthy,” she gushed of her 37-year-old spouse. “He’s more of a yoga guy [and] I’m more of a HIIT cardio girl, so we don’t work out together. I’ve encouraged him [to workout] a couple times and he encourages me to, but, man, I am not flexible. I was like, ‘I’m so sorry. You don’t wanna watch me do yoga. I’ll try.’”

In addition to high interval training (HIIT) and cardio workouts, Ruhl has also focused on eating healthy meals.

“I eat three times a day. I like to keep it rather healthy, but I do really enjoy cooking. It’s just like a passion of mine,” she told Us on Thursday. “And so I stick to a lot of like fish and vegetables, that’s like [some of] my favorite foods [now].”

Earlier this year, the associate marketing director opened up about her weight loss journey after she gained nearly 20 pounds while dating in the pods on Love Is Blind.

“I did a weight loss program (there are many now) that send meals bc it helped w portion control & I needed a rly strict regime to stick to. It made me realize what I should and shouldn’t eat, made me less hungry/overall changed my habits so I was able to crave healthier food,” she wrote via Instagram in March. “I got off of the meal plan & [started] meal prepping (using my fitness pal to count calories/ macros/ overall making sure I was getting the right nutrients) now I just am used to knowing what I should eat! (While indulging while I feel like it).”

The Netflix personality’s wellness process began back in high school, telling Us that she’s tried different diets through the years while attempting to stay in shape.

“I mean [my weight] does fluctuate all the time, whether it be up or down, whether it be the time of the year, whether it be how I’m feeling [because] like, you know, sometimes I do use food as a crutch and I’ve learned not to do that so much anymore,” Ruhl told Us. “And if I do do it, it’s healthier foods, and sometimes, I find it hard to find the time to eat. And so, I actually just started redoing Nutrisystem to be able to make sure that I don’t have an excuse to like either go for an unhealthy option or skip meals because I’ve done both [in the past].”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

