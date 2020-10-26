Happy in her skin! Marissa Jaret Winokur showed off a slimmer figure seven months after starting a new weight loss plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Winokur, 47, quoted Hamilton, writing, “History has its eyes on you,” alongside an Instagram photo of herself wearing a patriotic bikini top, skirt, red and white flannel overshirt and red sneakers on Saturday, October 24.

The Hairspray star also donned a festive headband with pom-poms and a face mask that read “vote” as she cast her ballot for the 2020 presidential election.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum’s thinner physique — which was put on display with her bikini and bare stomach photo — came amid her weight loss journey, which started in March.

Earlier this month, Winokur gave her fans an update on her progress.

“Holy shit guys I am maintaining!!” she captioned a side-by-side photo of herself on Instagram, wearing a navy dress years ago compared to now. “We are going on 7 months and I haven’t thrown in the towel yet!!”

The Dancing With the Stars alum explained that she has had “thoughts about gaining it all back the next 3 months” and admitted that this year has been “a weird f—king time” amid the pandemic and her personal growth.

“If you feel exhausted and in Limbo or I dare say purgatory ( a nice one , I guess ) then we have something in common,” she revealed before thanking her trainer, Keith Anthony, for “making me sweat and smile every day” during her at-home workouts.

Last month, Winokur debuted her 50-pound weight loss and explained her reason for getting healthier after the pandemic hit earlier this year.

“Truth, Covid scares me. I checked off all the boxes, I am HIGH RISK! So I started working out at home with Keith via zoom classes and eating healthy to have a fighting chance,” she wrote via Instagram in September, sharing before and after photos with her fans. “In all honestly [sic] I also needed something to focus on have a goal. 6 months later I have lost almost 50 pounds.”

With her change in diet and exercise, the Tony-winning actress revealed that she hasn’t had asthma in months.

The Broadway star has been vocal about the ups and downs surrounding her weight and health in the past, including her battle with cervical cancer in 2000. By getting into shape now she admitted she felt like she had control over something during these uncertain times.

“Getting myself as strong as possible to fight [COVID-19] at least makes me FEEL like I am doing something. It makes me FEEL like if I can kick cancer’s ass I can do this too,” she added. “Thank you for always being part of my YO-YO journey. I can only say Today I feel strong. Today I feel like I can do anything.”