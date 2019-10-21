



Michelle Obama may be known for her arms more than any other body part, but as she showed in a new workout photo, her abs are pretty muscular and amazing too.

On Sunday, October 20, the former first lady took to Instagram to share a picture of herself exercising at the gym. In the snap, the fitness enthusiast is wearing high-waisted yoga pants, a sports bra and a baseball cap. She’s performing a lunge while holding a large medicine ball over her head and has a look of intense concentration on her face. The photo shows a clear six-pack.

“It doesn’t always feel good in the moment. But after the fact, I’m always glad I hit the gym,” she captioned the photograph, adding, “How did you all take care of yourself on this #SelfCareSunday? 💪🏾.”

The New York Times bestselling author, 55, was a big proponent of healthy living, nutritious eating and physical activity while she was in the White House — and clearly still is! In February 2010, then-FLOTUS Obama announced her Let’s Move campaign aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles for kids and reducing childhood obesity. As part of her focus on nutrition, the attorney also famously planted a sizeable vegetable garden on the South Lawn during her tenure at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

After she and her husband, President Barack Obama, left their government post in 2017, the Chicago native continued talking about the importance of self-care. In June 2017, the Becoming author shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself working out with a group of friends outside.

“When I was at the White House, I often hosted bootcamp weekends for my close girlfriends. It didn’t matter that we were all at varying fitness levels. Our bootcamp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first,” she wrote. “And even though I’m no longer at the White House, I’ve continued this tradition and wanted to share some photos.”

The mother of Malia, now 21, and Sasha, 18, went on to say that her squad of ladies was always there for her, and they made taking care of themselves a priority too. “We’ve done our best to stay healthy together,” Obama wrote. “Whether it’s a bootcamp or a walk around the neighborhood, I hope you and your crew can find some time this summer to be healthy together.”

