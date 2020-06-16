Not having it. Nick Viall posted a shirtless selfie to celebrate the re-airing of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette (during which he proposed and was turned down) on Monday, June 15, but some fans had more to say about his weight than his abs.

“Because I get dumped AGAIN on National TV tonight,” Viall, 39, captioned the Monday upload. The mirror selfie showed the “Viall Files” podcast host in black bottoms, wearing AirPods and leaning against the wall.

“Please gain weight,” one user commented with a thumbs up emoji.

Others suggested that the former Bachelor eat something. “90lbs soaking wet…I am sure there is a steak with with your name on it,” one wrote.

The Wisconsin native quickly replied correcting the troll: “190lbs.” To another user who told him he was so “thin” he needed to have a burger, Viall said he ate five “this week.”

Fans watched Viall’s fight for Bristowe’s heart play out once again on Monday as part of the Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!

Years after her season aired, the Natural Habits creator, 34, dished on her pre-show relationship with Viall on a January 2019 episode of his podcast, admitting they talked “every day, all day,” on the phone and via FaceTime.

After striking up a relationship, however, Bristowe was offered the chance to be the Bachelorette for season 11. Still interested in pursuing a future with the former dance teacher, Viall crashed a group date on her season and joined the cast. Despite his romantic gesture — and their pre-fantasy suite hookup — the former Bachelorette found herself falling for fellow contestant Shawn Booth and rejected Viall mid-proposal during the finale.

“It was more personal because of the relationship before and all the things that happened leading up to it,” Viall admitted on his podcast in January 2019.

Following his memorable proposal rejection, Viall went on to become the Season 21 Bachelor. He proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi during the finale but the pair split in August 2017 following a nine-month engagement.