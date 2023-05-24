Sisters that train together, stay together! Nikki and Brie Garcia are feeling better than ever ahead of their 40th birthday — thanks to their current diet and fitness routine.

“Before, I just wanted to look great. I went into my workouts with a vain mindset,” Brie, 39, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “These days it’s about feeling good from the inside out.”

For Nikki, also 39, she’s traded power-lifting for other forms of exercise, including yoga, Pilates and barre. “I also love power-walking,” she adds. “It’s about having a healthy lifestyle.”

As for their eating habits, the sisters — who officially left the WWE and ditched their stage name as the Bella Twins in March — said it’s all about portion control. “I don’t drink soda; I don’t eat fried food unless it’s french fried every now and then,” self-proclaimed “foodie” Nikki tells Us. “I make sure to get protein and veggies in.”

The two, however, have their own preferences when it comes to wellness. Unlike Brie — who gives herself “20 minutes of meditation” every morning — Nikki says she’s “really big on biohacking — cold plunging and infrared sauna baths.” The Nikki Bella Says I Do star also notes that she and her twin get their “hormones and thyroid checked” often.

Over the years, the dynamic duo have gone on to star on their own reality series, Total Bellas, and host a podcast, “The Nikki & Brie Show” — previously titled “The Bellas Podcast.” In their personal lives, Nikki and Brie have each welcomed children with their respective husbands, Artem Chigvintsev and Bryan Danielson.

Brie gave birth to her first child with 42-year-old Danielson, daughter Birdie, in May 2017. Three years later, the couple welcomed their son, Buddy, in August 2020. Buddy’s birth came one day after Nikki and Chigvintsev, 40, welcomed their son, Matteo, in July 2020.

For Brie, becoming a mother has given her a new appreciation for her body. “When I look in the mirror and start to get negative, I look at my kids running around,” the Birdiebee cofounder tells Us. “They’re healthy. This is the body that birthed them. I feel blessed.”

Nikki, for her part, says she has been “loving who I am” thanks to some encouraging words from her mother, Kathy Laurinaitis. “My mom said, ‘You’re gonna be my age one day and will look back and be like, why didn’t I appreciate that body more?’” she adds. “[God] didn’t make me a size 2 or 0. He made me curvy in a beautiful and ass-kicking way!”

Though the siblings are months away from turning 40 this November, Brie thinks reaching that age milestone will be “exciting,” adding, “I’m at a point where no one can tell me how to live my life anymore.”

Nikki, meanwhile, jokes that she doesn’t “feel 40,” rather she feels “young and hip.” She continued: “You get reminded of your age in the entertainment industry. But I know what I want out of life, and I know where I’m going and I know who Nikki Garcia is. And that feels pretty damn good.”

For more of Nikki and Brie, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly.