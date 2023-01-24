10 Pilates Reformers and Tool Kits to Score a Pro Workout at Home

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re as motivated as the next gym-goer, but one thing that really hinders Us from getting our optimal workout on is the intimidation we feel in public fitness spaces. We don’t have to be experts, but we want to know what we’re doing — especially when it comes to Pilates.

If your fitness goals are to get lean and toned, Pilates is the ideal workout. And if you want to know how to participate correctly at home, you’ll need some guiding tools to help you out. Depending on your level of knowledge and how much money you’re willing to spend, we found an array of different reformers, bar sets and more to help you become a seasoned vet right at home!

Stamina AeroPilates Reformer with Free-Form Cardio Rebounder

This full-scale reformer basically brings the Pilates studio to you! It comes with a workout chart and two videos you can use to get acquainted with the machine and then advance as you improve.

$599.00 See it!

WeluvFit Pilates Bar Kit with Resistance Bands

For a more affordable Pilates set, this bar kit is absolutely perfect! You still get the same resistance workouts — but in a portable fashion for easy access.

Originally $29 On Sale: $25 You Save 14% See it!

Repston Premium Pilates Bar Kit with Resistance Bands

Just like the bars we mentioned above, this set allows you to get your sweat on and comes with a few extras, including a five-day workout plan to get you started!

Starting at $26.00 See it!

Pilamingo Pilates Reformer

If you don’t have a ton of space for a full-scale Pilates setup, this smaller reformer is a major game-changer! It’s incredibly easy to store and can give you just enough elevation for more advanced workouts down the line.

Originally $300 On Sale: $200 You Save 33% See it!

IM UNLIMITED® Pilates Bar Kit & Video

Shoppers say this set is incredibly easy to use and adaptable for a variety of workouts at different fitness levels!

Originally $100 On Sale: $70 You Save 30% See it!

Gaiam Restore Pilates Bar Reformer Kit

This super stripped-down Pilates bar is ideal for beginners who are just starting out and need a simple tool to work with!

Originally $35 On Sale: $16 You Save 54% See it!

Beverly Hills Fitness Supreme Toning Tower | All in 1 Pilates and Barre Reformer

For more advanced beginners who want to step up pilates game, this reformer gives you everything you need for an amazing workout — plus included videos to get you moving!

$288.00 See it!

Flexies Pilates Bar Workout Cards

When you set up your equipment but need tips on how to use your tools, this stack of cards will teach you how to get the most effective workout!

Originally $21 On Sale: $18 You Save 14% See it!

Pilates Power Gym Plus

This reformer gives you all of the benefits of a larger version in a much smaller package — made for any space-conscious Pilates enthusiast!

$599.00 See it!

Stamina AeroPilates Reformer 287 with 3 Resistance Cords

Reviewers note that having this reformer set up in their home is the next best thing to actually going to a professional Pilates studio!

Originally $400 On Sale: $294 You Save 27% See it!

