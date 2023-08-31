Post Malone is feeling himself after shedding nearly 60 pounds over the past several months.

Malone, 28, showed off his slimmer figure in a mirror selfie shared via Instagram on Monday, August 28. “Introducing Viceroy Chungus VonBattlepass,” he quipped in his caption. “I love you.”

The snap, seemingly taken in a luxurious hotel bathroom, left a lot of fans impressed with Malone’s slimmer figure, but many more were interested in his all-black outfit. The monochromatic look included jeans, a button-down shirt and cowboy boots topped off with an extremely cool leather blazer.

“Callin him ranch cuz he dressin,” one fan joked in the comments section. “This fit goes hard 🔥,” read a message from Spotify’s official account. “Is he single?” wondered another social media user. “Asking for me.”

Earlier this month, Malone — whose real name is Austin Post — explained that cutting soda out of his daily routine was a huge help when he started shedding weight. “Soda is so bad. It’s so good but so bad,” he said during an interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “[If] I had a great show, and you know what, I’m feeling a little bit naughty, [then] I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice.”

Great shows aside, Malone has mostly given up the sugary drinks he once loved and has since dropped 55 pounds, bringing him to 185 from a high of 240 pounds.

After fans began commenting on the noticeable change in his appearance earlier this year, Malone assured the public that his weight loss was the result of diet and exercise.

“I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs, I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I’d suppose, performance on stage,” he wrote via Instagram in April. “I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel.”

The “little angel” is his daughter, whom he shares with his fiancée. Malone confirmed in May 2022 that he and his fiancée were expecting a baby. One month later, he announced the little one’s arrival. (He has not publicly revealed the name of either.)

In April, Malone said he felt like he was in a “super dope place” after the birth of his daughter. “I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long time,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “If you’re having a hard time or need some love, I can say that you’re loved more than you know, and keep f–king crushing it.”

He went on to say he hopes to quit “smokes and brews” next, but he’s allowing himself some time to adjust to his healthier lifestyle. “I like to consider myself a patient man,” he joked.