Kailyn Lowry is making plans to get her body back in shape after she gives birth to her and boyfriend Elijah Scott’s twin babies.

“I’m ready for 2024 [because] I need to get Ozempic shots or something,” Lowry, 31, said during the Tuesday, January 2, episode of her “Baby Mama No Drama” podcast noting she is feeling “scared.”

Ozempic and other similar semaglutides have become popular weight loss medications to help individuals who struggle with diabetes or other weight-related conditions drop pounds. Many postpartum moms, and other celebrities, have taken the drug to quickly return to their pre-baby weights. (Doctors have cautioned users against taking Ozempic for casual weight loss.)

For Lowry, taking Ozempic will be a part of her “mommy makeover.” The procedure will be the Teen Mom 2 alum’s second after she previously went under the knife in 2016 ahead of her pregnancy with son Lux, whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez.

“It was the best decision I ever made. The worst decision I ever made was not waiting until I was done having kids,” Lowry added, noting she made sure to “[maintain] the f—k” out of her post-op body.

“I was in the gym 5 days a week. If you’re going to get plastic surgery, you have to maintain it,” Lowry added on Tuesday’s episode. “It’s a jump start to a lifestyle change. It was a jump start for me and I was able to maintain it all the way until I got knocked up again. And that’s probably why I got knocked up again.”

Lowry is a mother of five sons. She shares Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 10, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with Lopez, and Rio, 12 months, with Scott. Lowry announced late last year that she is pregnant with twins, which will be her second and third children with Scott.

Lowry, however, isn’t sure she’d have the same weight loss success after welcoming her twins.

“I’d have to lose weight before they would even consider me for [the procedure],” she told cohost Vee Rivera. “Because the complications increase when you are overweight. … I think [a mommy makeover] just depends on your BMI and your general health. Like, before my mommy makeover [last time], I had to go get a bunch of tests and then a doctor had to approve that I was in healthy condition in order to get [it] — because it’s going to be like, a lot of blood loss, a lot of stitches and healing.”

Lowry — who became anemic after needing a blood transfusion during the procedure — is specifically making plans to get a breast reduction during her “mommy makeover.”

“I’m getting a reduction no matter what. Like, at some point, I will have small titties,” Lowry jokingly added.