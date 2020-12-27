Her gift to herself? Leah McSweeney announced that she underwent a breast augmentation and lift over the holidays.

“As I lay here for days recovering from my Xmas boob lift and augmentation (yes it’s a skims velour suit and it feels like heaven) all I can wonder is how the f the kardashians find the time to recover from all their work,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 38, captioned her Saturday, December 26, Instagram selfie. “The other thing is…I can’t wait to show off the new and improved girls.”

McSweeney then gave a shout-out to her surgeon. “Also since everyone will ask they were done by @mamanplasticsurgery,” she wrote. “#ChristmasBoobs #merrytitmas.”

The reality star concluded by asking her Instagram followers not to criticize her for the operation. “PS. If you are going to leave judgemental shaming type comments just know I already deal with Bunny regularly and it won’t phase me,” she noted, referring to her mother.

Fellow Housewives showed support in the comments section. “Awesome. Go girl,” Sonja Morgan replied, while Margaret Josephs responded, “Congrats!!! I did just a lift and it’s life changing Can’t wait to see your gorgeous new melons.”

This is not the first time McSweeney has spoken out about plastic surgery. She revealed in September that she had cosmetic surgery on her nose.

“People are DMing me like crazy inquiring why I have black eyes and asking if I got a nose job, asking if I got beat up … I am not trying to hide anything from anybody. I got a rhinoplasty and a septoplasty. I could not be happier,” she told fans via her Instagram Stories at the time. “I’ve been wanting one for so freaking long and now I can also breathe, which is great.”

McSweeney then explained why she was open about her operation. “And I’m just never going to be one of those bitches that pretends like, ‘It’s not work, it’s contour makeup’ because that’s f—king weird,” she concluded.

The fashion designer got real about her desire to have more surgery on The Real Housewives of New York City. “I will get my titties done. I will get my p—sy done. I will get my whole face done if I want to,” she said during a July episode. “I have only gotten Botox and my lips done.”