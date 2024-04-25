Heather Gay was in good spirits on a flight with her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costars following her recent weight loss.

Gay, 49, was spotted with costar Whitney Rose on a Delta flight on Wednesday, April 24, according to social media photos shared by a fellow passenger.

“My friend is on a flight with the #RHOSLC cast and I am dyinggggggg of fomo,” an X user wrote on Wednesday. “How cute are @heathergay29 and @whitneywildrose!! #badweatherstaytogether.”

Both Gay and Rose, 37, flashed peace signs as they posed for the camera. While Rose puckered her lips in her seat, Gay offered a wide smile and stood up in the cabin. Gay was dressed casually in a magenta shirt with palm trees on it and a black baseball cap. The outing was seemingly a cast trip as the same social media user also posted footage of Mary Cosby seated in a separate row.

Fans were quick to comment on Gay’s slimmer figure. The Bravo star has been candid about using the diabetes medication Ozempic for weight loss.

“[I’m] on the Ozempic train,” Gay told People in November 2023. “I’ve been on it for a long time, but hadn’t really seen much results. And I haven’t had massive results, but enough for people to notice, which is great. … You lose five pounds, people are nicer to you. It’s just the way the world works and that makes me sad for women. But happy that I’m down five.”

Three months later, Gay appeared on ABC’s Impact x Nightline to discuss trying the controversial drug and confessed it was “disappointing” to be called a sell-out. Critics have accused Gay of no longer supporting body positivity, instead taking a quick fix to shed pounds. (Ozempic and similar semaglutides are prescribed for individuals who struggle with obesity or weight-related conditions and are not recommended for casual weight loss.)

“It’s disappointing [and] sad to know that body positivity was all a big lie,” Gay said on the February sit-down. “Because it’s better to not be overweight.”

She continued, “I’m old enough to know that I have wasted a lot of years blaming myself and feeling guilty and shame over my lack of ability to be thinner. And if I had just known there was a medicine that would make me thinner with little to no effort I would have taken it 30 years ago and probably had a different life.”