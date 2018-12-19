The couple that goes to a medical spa together … stays together? That adage is true — at least for the day — for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley.

The embattled, on-off couple put their differences aside on Monday, December 17 to visit Las Vegas’ Center for Aesthetic Medicine. Their mission? Get their stomachs sculpted in hopes of getting tighter abs and more cinched waists.

The embattled Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, and his girlfriend — who share 8-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky — are currently together after a volatile year in which an apparent physical fight was cataloged on social media and Harley was arrested for domestic battery. The couple also shared an adorable, happy Christmas card photo shoot with fans on December 15.

The duo, who live in Las Vegas, have visited the spa previously. The FDA-approved body sculpting procedure administered to both Ortiz-Magro and Harley by the spa’s owner, Heather Rohrer, is called TruSculpt 3D by Cutera. It is purported to heat up fat cells to break them down, leading to a noticeably slimmer middle over a period of 12 weeks. Sessions start at $600 for a small area at the center and go up to $1,200 for a large area.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, non-invasive fat-reducing treatments — including name-brand technologies such as CoolSculpting, which Us’ own senior reporter Travis Cronin has tested, and Liposonix — went up seven percent in 2017. Molly Sims raved about CoolSculpting after having her daughter in 2016; Kris Jenner also tried the procedure on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In June 2018, Magro-Ortiz told Us Weekly that he focuses on balance in his health routine. “I watch what I eat. I don’t go to the gym all the time. I just try and stay away from carbs,” he said. “I have a super sweet tooth, so I have to watch that. Overall, I just do things in portions and try and stay healthy.”

