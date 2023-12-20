Sam Asghari slimmed down — and bulked up — months after filing from divorce from Britney Spears.

“So, in the past five months I’ve had a little transformation which was losing about a good 35 to 40 pounds,” Asghari, 29, told Page Six on Wednesday, December 20, noting that he recently went through a “spiritual” and “energy” shift in life.

“Sometimes when you are in a situation that you don’t get to necessarily focus on yourself, it could be challenging for you to notice [your physique changes] but everybody else does,” Asghari added, seemingly alluding to his past marriage.

He went on to say that new physique — which includes a cut six-pack often shown on social media — is “not necessarily a revenge body,” but allowed him to focus more on “self-love.”

“I have more time for myself to focus on myself,” Asghari added. “Being by yourself and alone is a really good opportunity to focus on yourself.”

Spears and Asghari got married in June 2022 after five years together. Us Weekly confirmed in August that he filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” Spears captioned an Instagram post at the time. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!”

Ahead of their breakup, Spears and Asghari were experiencing “ups and downs,” a source told Us in June, adding, “Nobody can deny they love each other very much.”

While the couple was initially “determined to make their marriage work,” per the same source, things didn’t work out.

Spears wrote her The Woman in Me memoir prior to her and Asghari’s breakup, so he was referred to as a “gift from God” in the book, which was released in October.

However, Spears does have plans to address the divorce in her forthcoming second book.

“Britney’s not looking to go after Sam,” a separate insider told Us in November. “She just wants [to talk about] why the relationship broke down.”

Spears has not been romantically linked to anyone since her split from Asghari. Asghari, meanwhile, said that a relationship is not front of mind.

“I’m focusing on work at the moment,” he told Page Six on Wednesday. “I definitely won’t be joining any dating apps any time soon. That’s for sure.”