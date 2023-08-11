Scheana Shay opened up about how Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ affair — and the subsequent controversy — took a toll on her body.

“Ever since I had [my now 2-year-old daughter Summer], I tried not to weigh myself all the time because I didn’t want to get fixated on the number. And then the last two months of my life have just been insane, there’s been a lot going on that has affected my appetite and working out habits recently,” Scheana, 37, discussed during the Friday, August 11, episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast. “So I lost more weight.”

The Vanderpump Rules star noted that a random weigh-in became a huge wake-up call for her.

“The other day I pulled the scale out of the closet because I don’t keep it out on display anymore because I don’t ever want to get back into that place,” she continued. “I stepped on it and I was like, ‘It is time to up the food and up the weights. I don’t want to be in the 1-0s.’ I don’t think that is a healthy weight for me. It shows what stress and anxiety does for your body.”

During the conversation with nutritionist Lauren Hubert, Scheana made some rare comments about the Ozempic trend as well.

“I have had people ask me currently if I am on [Ozempic] and absolutely not. I wouldn’t do it. It is not for me,” Scheana shared after acknowledging that she never touched on the subject before on her podcast. “I have other friends who — I don’t want to name names — who have made some jokes about it like, ‘Well, after my next baby I will just get on Ozempic.’ And I am like, ‘I don’t think that is what it’s there for?'”

Scheana has previously gotten candid about how her mental health was affected by Sandoval, 41, and Raquel’s scandal. Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sandoval and Ariana Madix had called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his infidelity.

That same month, Scheana made headlines when Raquel, 28, filed an order of protection after accusing the podcast host of a physical altercation following their joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. As a result, the former friends were unable to tape the reunion together and instead swapped places while production kept them 100 yards away from each other throughout the day. The temporary restraining order was subsequently dropped.

Scheana offered a glimpse into her state of mind after the reunion aired on Bravo, writing via Instagram in May, “Recently, I have upped my therapy, started working out again and am trying to take better care of myself to be the best mom I can be. The past few months have definitely taken a toll on me, but I’m feeling strong and just want to thank you all for being on this journey with all of us right now.”

After filming kicked off on season 11, Scheana made headlines when a fan asked for a photo with the cast — Sandoval included — in Lake Tahoe. She clapped back at the negative response, sharing via her Instagram Story on July 19 that she didn’t “need to defend taking a photo” with her costars.

Amid online backlash, Ariana, 38, made it clear that she wasn’t upset about Scheana taking a photo with her ex-boyfriend.

“@Scheana is an amazing friend who took a photo with a fan for their birthday. There’s been so many mean comments towards her for it and she was just doing something nice,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories post at the time. “We always try to stop for photos and when the whole cast is present, it’s common for the whole cast to be in the photo regardless of what is going on between any of us at the time.”