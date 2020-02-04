Her hips and arm workouts don’t lie! Shakira’s trainer, Anna Kaiser, dished on the singer’s exercise and diet secrets and revealed to Us Weekly exclusively how she prepped for her Super Bowl 2020 halftime performance.

The Colombian singer, 43, shared the stage with Jennifer Lopez for the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 2, and her moves were killer — and showed off her toned physique.

“It was such an amazing moment,” Kaiser told Us on Monday, February 3, of watching the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer dance and sing at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. After 10 years of training together, the founder of AKT and Shakira have the musician’s workouts down to a science.

“She really was so diligent about food and workouts and [was] such a hard worker and really wanting to feel her strongest, best self,” the exercise guru told Us about her client. “She wanted to do her best for everyone.”

Kaiser took Shakira through the workouts offered at her AKT studios, which are all over the U.S. and focus on dance-based cardio. That meant training six days a week, with Sundays usually off and being “more diligent” every day. All of the choreography in Shakira’s workouts is available at her studios, so fans can also get into shape like the star.

The AKT training centered on four areas, including tone, circuit, dance and bands, all of which the “Chantaje” artist thrives on. She especially likes stomach work because “she loves working her abs.” Whether it’s leaning from side to side with 20-pound dumbbells or doing planks into another exercise, Shakira likes to switch things up.

In addition to core stabilizer exercises, the “She Wolf” singer does Kaiser’s trademark AKT Cobra arm series, which is a combination of planks and triceps pushups. Overall, the workouts combine dance and functional training to make sure the fit singer is “constantly evolving.” Some of her favorite exercises are short, but hardcore. Kaiser described one of Shakira’s go-to moves as a downward-facing dog yoga position where her feet are on a box (or couch) and then she does shoulder presses with her feet elevated. She admitted she also does the AKT arm series a lot, even doing the moves backstage at the Super Bowl.

The mother of two added longer workouts as the Super Bowl approached and would fit in workouts in between dance rehearsals no matter what time of day. Plus, she got more serious about her diet.

“We cut out sugar, cut out dairy and really focused on good quality lean protein, lots of veggies, lots of meals throughout the day because her days were very long,” Kaiser told Us.

The duo also focused on staying hydrated, but that didn’t mean she couldn’t have a sweet here and there, since Shakira is a chocolate lover. “I would come up with creative ways to substitute healthier options for chocolate so that she didn’t feel as though she was depriving herself,” the trainer revealed. “She could still indulge without the sugar.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe