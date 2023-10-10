After undergoing breast reduction surgery, Sherri Shepherd no longer needs her old bras. So the talk show host, 56, is donating them to a superstar she feels does need them.

“I found out that Drake is collecting bras that were thrown at him and he’s gonna auction ’em off,” Shepherd told Entertainment Tonight. “So these are all of my big-boob bras and I said, ‘You know what? I was gonna give them to my girlfriend … but look, Drake needs them more than you do.'”

The Toronto rapper, 36, is constantly bombarded with bras on stage, and he recently posted a photo of dozens of bras he’s collected from his concerts.

“So I’m sending him a care package,” Shepherd added. “And he’s gonna be happy. These are grown women’s bras, Drake. These are not 22-year-old women bras. These are not [from] them women going, ‘Oh my God, you’re so great!’ These are grown woman bras with good credit, OK?”

Shepherd says she was always known for her large bust.

“I’m just gonna say, I love my breasts. They are my best friends, they are my girls, and for many, many years they were my calling card,” Shepherd shared. “When I got on stage, when I walked through the door, everybody knew it was Sherri Shepherd. ‘She got them tig ol bitties!’ That’s what they would say.”

However, she discovered that her “calling card” was unhealthy.

“As I got older, they got heavier, and I was getting the grooves in the shoulders from pulling on my bra. My clothes weren’t fitting right, and, you know, my back was hurting,” she continued. “So it was not as comfortable as it was, and I said, ‘Let me do this while I have some time to heal.'”

Shepherd had surgery during the summer, and she loves her transformation.

“I feel like lighter. I feel like I can sit up straight, I feel like my body is more proportioned now that my boobs are smaller,” she continued.

The Think Like a Man star says having a smaller bust reduces worries about her appearance.

“Now, it’s like no wardrobe malfunctions. It feels good. I feel more confident,” Shepherd said. “There was a confidence when I had my boobs and it was a certain [kind of] confidence. But now, it’s just a freedom. I can do more things. I ran across the street the other day and I didn’t have to hold nothing!”

However, the comedian recalls there were challenges after her surgery.

“It was 12 weeks of healing, so I couldn’t do anything,” Shepherd remembered. “When you’re in your 20s, [it’s] two weeks and you’re back on the streets. For me, it was 12 weeks of healing, [and] sitting there.”

Now, she is dedicated to maintaining her new figure through exercise and watching what she eats: “Getting back in the gym, I was doing a lot of deadlifts, I do a lot of weightlifting, I do some cardio, and I’ve been really trying to make the right eating choices.”.

One of Shepherd’s goals is to keep her abdomen tight.

“Because now, you know, like, with the boobs you don’t see as much, you can have a lot of stomach with big boobs,” Shepherd said with a laugh.