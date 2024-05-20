Kailyn Lowry is hoping to get healthier after a phone call with a plastic surgeon’s office led to a “humbling” experience.

“I want to get a boob job, right?” Lowry, 32, shared on the Friday, May 17 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. “I call around. I’m making these consultations to get a boob job. You know what they told me? They told me I need to lose 40 pounds. So 40 or 50 pounds, more like 50 but maybe get away with 40 pounds, before they can even operate on me. That was extremely humbling.”

Although she has two gym memberships in her home state of Delaware, the former Teen Mom 2 star said she hasn’t made fitness a priority in recent months. At the same time, receiving the news from professionals brought Lowry to tears.

“I’ve been wanting to do this breast reduction, implants, lift, whatever it is,” Lowry said. “She was like, ‘Do you still want to schedule this?’ I’m literally sobbing. Already the water works have started.”

Lowry said she still made the consultation, partly to learn about budgeting for the surgery. Based on her initial phone calls, however, the former MTV reality star is unsure what her future holds.

“I don’t even know if I can get my double chin done,” she said. “Truthfully, I’d want to do that at the same time as my boob job because why would I pay for anesthesia twice?”

Fans were first introduced to Lowry when she appeared on 16 and Pregnant back in 2010. For the next 12 years, she would document her motherhood journey with MTV cameras before leaving the Teen Mom franchise in 2022 to pursue other opportunities.

Lowry is currently raising seven kids including Isaac, 14, with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 10, with ex Javi Marroquin, Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez, and three kids under two with boyfriend Elijah Scott.

The Hustle and Heart author said she shared her experience in hopes that other women can be better prepared when they consult with doctors about their plastic surgery needs or desires.

“If you are looking to schedule a cosmetic procedure, your BMI cannot be over whatever it is,” she said. “Don’t call on a Wednesday. Don’t call in the middle of the work day because they will tell you based on your current height and weight whether they can operate on you and they won’t be able to operate on me.”

“Make sure you’re in the right headspace,” Lowry added. “If you’re not, you will be humbled by the fact that they may not be able to operate on you.”